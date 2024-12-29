AGL 36.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-3.74%)
AIRLINK 215.74 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (0.86%)
BOP 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.64%)
CNERGY 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.66%)
DCL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.82%)
DFML 41.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.77%)
DGKC 98.98 Increased By ▲ 4.86 (5.16%)
FCCL 36.34 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.27%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.21%)
HUBC 126.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.44%)
HUMNL 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.52%)
KEL 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.51%)
KOSM 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.59%)
MLCF 44.10 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (2.61%)
NBP 59.69 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.43%)
OGDC 221.10 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (0.77%)
PAEL 40.53 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (3.5%)
PIBTL 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.22%)
PPL 191.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.07%)
PRL 38.55 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.66%)
PTC 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.51%)
SEARL 104.33 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.32%)
TELE 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.86%)
TOMCL 34.96 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.6%)
TPLP 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (6.37%)
TREET 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.78%)
TRG 73.55 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (4.4%)
UNITY 33.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.36%)
WTL 1.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.58%)
BR100 11,987 Increased By 93.1 (0.78%)
BR30 37,178 Increased By 323.2 (0.88%)
KSE100 111,351 Increased By 927.9 (0.84%)
KSE30 35,039 Increased By 261 (0.75%)
Dec 29, 2024
Markets

Most Gulf markets gain on rising oil

Reuters Published 29 Dec, 2024 07:14pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Sunday in response to Friday’s rise in oil prices, while the Egyptian index ended lower.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - settled more than 1% higher on Friday, buoyed by a larger-than-expected drawdown from U.S. crude inventories last week.

Optimism over Chinese economic growth has also sparked hopes of higher demand next year from the top oil importing nation.

The World Bank on Thursday raised its forecast for Chinese economic growth in 2024 and 2025.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index gained 0.4%, led by a 1.7% rise in the country’s biggest lender Saudi National Bank and an 1.8% increase in ACWA Power.

Dubai index hits over a decade high again; most Gulf shares down

Among other gainers, BAAN Holding Group advanced 2% after announcing the signing of two binding agreements for the acquisition of multiple real estate assets.

In Qatar, the index finished 0.9% higher, with the Gulf’s biggest lender Qatar National Bank rising 0.9%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index fell 1.2%, with most of its constituents in negative territory including Commercial International Bank.

Egypt’s central bank kept its overnight interest rates unchanged on Thursday, as expected, saying that while inflation was set to decelerate sharply in early 2025, it nonetheless remained high.

SAUDI ARABIA added 0.3% to 11,893

QATAR gained 0.9% to 10,512

EGYPT lost 1.2% to 29,666

BAHRAIN was flat at 1,985

OMAN rose 1.1% to 4,516

KUWAIT eased 0.1% to 7,861

