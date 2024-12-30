New Gwadar International Airport: Muscat flights to begin from January 10

Flight operations from Gwadar to Muscat are set to commence on January 10, 2025, at the New Gwadar International Airport (NGIA), it was learnt during a key meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Monday.

According to a press release issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), PM Shehbaz hailed the new airport as “a shining example of China-Pakistan friendship”.

“We are grateful to our great friend China for building an airport equipped with international standards and modern facilities,” he said, emphasising that the operationalisation of NGIA will bring prosperity to the region and create employment opportunities.

The NGIAP, a flagship project under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), represents an investment of $246 million and was built with Chinese assistance.

During the meeting, the premier directed authorities to formulate a comprehensive strategy to transform NGIA into a busy transit point.

He called for improving the connectivity between NGIA and other areas of the country, especially Balochistan province.

The meeting was briefed in detail on the operationalisation of New Gwadar International Airport.

It was noted that NGIA is Pakistan’s largest airport by area, capable of handling A-380 aircraft while having the capacity to manage 4 million passengers annually.

The Pakistan Airport Authority (PPA) issued an aerodrome certificate to NGIA, while the Pakistan Customs also notified the airport.

Staff of PAA, Airport Security Force, Pakistan Customs, Anti-Narcotics Force, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Border Health Service have been deployed at the airport.

During the briefing, it was informed that Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will soon commence thrice-weekly flight operations between Karachi and Gwadar.

Moreover, discussions are ongoing with Pakistan’s private airlines, and airlines from China, Oman and UAE to launch domestic and international flight operations from Gwadar.

Additionally, all banks registered with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) have been contacted regarding establishing bank branches and installing ATMs at the airport.

It was told that to improve road connectivity with NGIA, the first part of the East-Bay Expressway has been completed while the feasibility of the second part is in progress.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Defence and Aviation Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazir Tarar, Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb and senior government officials concerned.