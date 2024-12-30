AGL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (3.88%)
AIRLINK 219.00 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (1.51%)
BOP 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (7.91%)
CNERGY 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (5.06%)
DCL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.53%)
DFML 42.30 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (3.07%)
DGKC 103.85 Increased By ▲ 4.87 (4.92%)
FCCL 37.00 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.82%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.38 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.76%)
HUBC 128.80 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (1.95%)
HUMNL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.19%)
KEL 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.29%)
KOSM 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.02%)
MLCF 45.80 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (3.85%)
NBP 65.66 Increased By ▲ 5.97 (10%)
OGDC 224.30 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (1.45%)
PAEL 42.70 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (5.35%)
PIBTL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.72%)
PPL 196.00 Increased By ▲ 4.47 (2.33%)
PRL 39.75 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (3.11%)
PTC 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.22%)
SEARL 105.30 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.93%)
TELE 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (7.3%)
TOMCL 35.61 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.86%)
TPLP 13.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 25.33 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.77%)
TRG 71.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-2.79%)
UNITY 33.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
WTL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (6.43%)
BR100 12,165 Increased By 177.9 (1.48%)
BR30 38,039 Increased By 860.5 (2.31%)
KSE100 113,295 Increased By 1943.3 (1.75%)
KSE30 35,600 Increased By 560.5 (1.6%)
Dec 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most Asian currencies subdued heading towards year-end; South Korean markets rise

Reuters Published 30 Dec, 2024 10:52am

Most Asian currencies were subdued on Monday, pressured by high US Treasury yields and a firm dollar, while South Korean markets recovered slightly after last week’s parliament vote to impeach acting president Han Duck-soo.

Equities in the region edged higher, with stocks in Malaysia and Singapore each gaining 0.3%.

The South Korean won rose 0.2% after falling to a more than 15-year low on Friday, following Han’s impeachment. Equities climbed 0.4% after Friday’s fall of about 1%.

“The political uncertainties and faster rate cut pace should keep the won on the back foot in the coming months,” said Ken Cheung, chief Asia FX strategist at Mizuho Bank.

The won is the worst performing currency in emerging Asia so far this year, having lost some 12% amid political turmoil, weak exports, fears of US tariffs and an unexpected rate cut from the Bank of Korea.

The country’s factory output fell more sharply than expected in November amid slowing exports and weakening business confidence, data showed on Monday.

Most other Asian currencies were largely unchanged amid pressure from high US Treasury yields and with the dollar at a multimonth peak.

Asian currencies: S Korean won at 16-year low

Yields on 10-year Treasuries are near eight-month highs at 4.631% and ending the year around 75 basis points above where they started it, despite the Fed making 100 basis points of cuts to cash rates.

The Federal Reserve’s hawkish tilt at its December policy meeting has weighed on Asian currencies, which were already under pressure from fears of US tariffs in 2025.

The Indonesian rupiah rose 0.5% on Monday. The Thai baht climbed 0.3% while equities gained 0.4%.

Thailand will implement a global minimum corporate tax of 15% on multinational enterprises from the beginning of January, the finance ministry said on Friday.

Mizuho’s Cheung said the move should be supportive of the baht over the medium term, as it signals a step towards joining the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

OECD Asian currencies South Korean won

Comments

200 characters

Most Asian currencies subdued heading towards year-end; South Korean markets rise

Buying rally continues, KSE-100 surges over 1,900 points

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Timelines of bidding process sought from PD

Russia calls for ‘restraint’ from Pakistan, Taliban

PM announcing Uraan Pakistan tomorrow

Aurangzeb for bringing elite class into tax net

TRG Pakistan warns stakeholders against ‘fake documents’ circulating on social media

PCA unearths Rs2.4bn tax fraud ‘committed’ by cement maker

RTO Rawalpindi takes actions against tax evasion

PBA, APNS condole death of Arshad Zuberi

Read more stories