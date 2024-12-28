AGL 36.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-3.74%)
AIRLINK 215.74 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (0.86%)
BOP 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.64%)
CNERGY 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.66%)
DCL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.82%)
DFML 41.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.77%)
DGKC 98.98 Increased By ▲ 4.86 (5.16%)
FCCL 36.34 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.27%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.21%)
HUBC 126.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.44%)
HUMNL 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.52%)
KEL 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.51%)
KOSM 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.59%)
MLCF 44.10 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (2.61%)
NBP 59.69 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.43%)
OGDC 221.10 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (0.77%)
PAEL 40.53 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (3.5%)
PIBTL 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.22%)
PPL 191.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.07%)
PRL 38.55 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.66%)
PTC 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.51%)
SEARL 104.33 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.32%)
TELE 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.86%)
TOMCL 34.96 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.6%)
TPLP 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (6.37%)
TREET 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.78%)
TRG 73.55 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (4.4%)
UNITY 33.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.36%)
WTL 1.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.58%)
BR100 11,987 Increased By 93.1 (0.78%)
BR30 37,178 Increased By 323.2 (0.88%)
KSE100 111,351 Increased By 927.9 (0.84%)
KSE30 35,039 Increased By 261 (0.75%)
Dec 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-12-28

Asian currencies: S Korean won at 16-year low

Reuters Published December 28, 2024 Updated December 28, 2024 07:00am

BENGALURU: The South Korean won dropped to a fresh 16-year-low and the stock market tumbled on Friday amid increasing political turbulence, while other emerging Asian currencies fell against a strong dollar in thin year-end trade.

Stocks in Seoul fell as much as 1.7% in their third session of losses. The won shed up to 1.2% to weaken to a fresh low of 1,486.7 per US dollar, its lowest since March 2009, as South Korea’s acting president faces an impeachment vote later in the day.

The potential impeachment threatens to further intensify the ongoing political crisis in the country, as the Constitutional Court meets for its first hearing on suspended President Yoon Suk Yeol’s short-lived martial law declared on Dec. 3.

The won has lost nearly 13% this year and is the worst performing Asian currency. Most other regional currencies also lost ground, with the Indonesian rupiah losing 0.4%, on track for its fourth straight weekly decline. China’s yuan was set to end the week near a 13-month low.

The Malaysian ringgit fell 0.2% on Friday, but remains the only Asian currency set to end the year higher.

The Indian rupee weakened to an all-time low. The currency has hit record lows in every trading session this week, pressured by broad strength in the dollar. The US dollar remained pinned at a near two-year peak against major peers, after the Federal Reserve signalled slower than expected rate cuts in 2025.

“If the Fed does not cut in 2025, or turns more hawkish in an extreme case, this may cause more dollar strength against Asia currencies,” said Jeff Ng, head of Asia Macro Strategy at Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation.

Asian currencies USD Malaysian ringgit South Korean won Indian rupee

Comments

200 characters

Asian currencies: S Korean won at 16-year low

PM Shehbaz expresses concern over delays in Discos’ CEO appointment

Jul-Dec: SOEs post staggering Rs408bn losses

Talks with Chinese IPPs initiated, says Leghari

Clearance of overdue urea subsidy payments: ECC asks ministry to persuade provinces

Changes in banking sector’s ADR: Cabinet approves promulgation of tax ordinance

Jam may face tough questions during Seoul visit

Indian state funeral for former PM Manmohan Singh

Cabinet renews licences of four firms involved in explosives import, export

Gold unchanged at Rs273,200 per tola in Pakistan

FBR issues new procedure for customs agents’ licences

Read more stories