Apr 18, 2025
Pakistan

FM Dar to leave for much-awaited visit to Kabul on Saturday: FO

BR Web Desk Published April 18, 2025 Updated April 18, 2025 06:08pm

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar will depart on the long-awaited visit to Kabul tomorrow (Saturday), the Foreign Office (FO) confirmed on Friday.

In a weekly briefing today, the FO spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said the FM Dar will meet with Afghanistan’s interim Prime Minister Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund and his counterpart Amir Khan Muttaqi.

“At the invitation of Acting Afghan Foreign Minister, … Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, will lead a high-level delegation to Kabul tomorrow,” Khan said. The visit reflects Pakistan’s commitment to enhancing sustainable ties with the brotherly country of Afghanistan,“ he said.

PM Shehbaz urges Afghan government to curb cross-border terrorism

The FO spokesperson said that the discussions will cover the full scope of Pakistan-Afghanistan relations to enhance cooperation, especially in security and trade.

This visit comes amid significant tensions, marked by Pakistan’s deportation of Afghan refugees, border clashes, and increased militant activity in Pakistan since the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan in 2021.

Earlier, the foreign minister had announced that he would soon visit Kabul during the media briefing on Thursday at the Foreign Office with Hungary’s foreign minister.

“I will visit Afghanistan soon—it’s a matter of days to break the stalemate,” he remarked, highlighting the situation in Afghanistan and Pakistan’s ongoing counter-terrorism efforts.

Pakistan-Bangladesh talks

The spokesperson stated that during the Foreign Secretary-level talks between Pakistan and Bangladesh held after 15 years, both countries clearly presented their positions on some long-standing issues. The purpose of the talks was to improve relations and promote an atmosphere of mutual trust.

He said that the Pakistani Foreign Minister will visit Bangladesh on April 27 and 28.

