Samba Bank profit declines over 50% YoY in Jan-Mar 2025

BR Web Desk Published 18 Apr, 2025 05:00pm

Samba Bank Limited (SBL) posted a decline of 53% in its profit-after-tax (PAT) for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 against the profit it made during the same period the previous year.

The bank announced the financial results in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

SBL recorded a PAT of Rs166.85 million in Jan-Mar 2025, against Rs358.68 million in Jan-Mar 2024.

The bank’s Earning per Share (EPS) clocked in at Re0:17 per share during the quarter as compared to the EPS of Re0.36.

During the period, SBL earned a net interest income of Rs1.56 billion, lower than Rs1.86 billion recorded in the same period of the previous year.

However, its foreign exchange income grew from Rs216.77 million to Rs231.59 million in the quarter.

SBL total income declined 10% to Rs1.94 billion in Jan-March 2025 from previously Rs2.18 billion in the same period last year.

Last month, Samba Bank announced plans to convert from a conventional to an Islamic bank.

“The board of Samba Bank Limited has, in-principle, approved the plan to convert from conventional to Islamic bank,” read its notice to the PSX then.

The bank further informed that the tentative plan of conversion from conventional to Islamic bank would be submitted to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

