AGL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (3.88%)
AIRLINK 218.90 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (1.46%)
BOP 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (7.81%)
CNERGY 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (5.06%)
DCL 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.3%)
DFML 42.15 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.7%)
DGKC 104.15 Increased By ▲ 5.17 (5.22%)
FCCL 36.98 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.76%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.44 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.11%)
HUBC 128.95 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (2.07%)
HUMNL 13.64 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.49%)
KEL 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.1%)
KOSM 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.02%)
MLCF 45.99 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (4.29%)
NBP 65.66 Increased By ▲ 5.97 (10%)
OGDC 224.50 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (1.54%)
PAEL 42.80 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (5.6%)
PIBTL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.72%)
PPL 196.25 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (2.46%)
PRL 39.82 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (3.29%)
PTC 27.58 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.15%)
SEARL 105.30 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.93%)
TELE 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (7.3%)
TOMCL 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.83%)
TPLP 13.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
TREET 25.31 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.69%)
TRG 71.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.72%)
UNITY 33.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.24%)
WTL 1.81 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (5.85%)
BR100 12,165 Increased By 177.9 (1.48%)
BR30 38,039 Increased By 860.5 (2.31%)
KSE100 113,323 Increased By 1972.1 (1.77%)
KSE30 35,608 Increased By 568.7 (1.62%)
Dec 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from December 28, and December 29, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 30 Dec, 2024 08:39am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • PML-N doesn’t have mandate to make unilateral decisions: Bilawal

Read here for details.

  • PM Shehbaz expresses concern over delays in Discos’ CEO appointment

Read here for details.

  • Kurram situation: protests continue at 12 locations in Karachi

Read here for details.

  • Registration of madrasa: President signs Societies Registration Act 2024

Read here for details.

  • Dawood Global Foundation establishes endowment fund for underprivileged breast cancer patients

Read here for details.

  • Talks with Chinese IPPs initiated, says Leghari

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

Comments

200 characters

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Buying rally continues, KSE-100 surges over 1,900 points

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Timelines of bidding process sought from PD

Russia calls for ‘restraint’ from Pakistan, Taliban

PM announcing Uraan Pakistan tomorrow

Aurangzeb for bringing elite class into tax net

TRG Pakistan warns stakeholders against ‘fake documents’ circulating on social media

PCA unearths Rs2.4bn tax fraud ‘committed’ by cement maker

RTO Rawalpindi takes actions against tax evasion

PBA, APNS condole death of Arshad Zuberi

Read more stories