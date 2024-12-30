Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

PML-N doesn’t have mandate to make unilateral decisions: Bilawal

Read here for details.

PM Shehbaz expresses concern over delays in Discos’ CEO appointment

Read here for details.

Kurram situation: protests continue at 12 locations in Karachi

Read here for details.

Registration of madrasa: President signs Societies Registration Act 2024

Read here for details.

Dawood Global Foundation establishes endowment fund for underprivileged breast cancer patients

Read here for details.

Talks with Chinese IPPs initiated, says Leghari

Read here for details.