Pakistan

Registration of madrasa: President signs Societies Registration Act 2024

BR Web Desk Published December 29, 2024 Updated December 29, 2024 06:34pm

President Asif Ali Zardari has enacted the Societies Registration Act 2024, paving the way for the registration of seminaries (madaris).

According to the National Assembly spokesperson, the society registration bill has become law with the president’s signature.

The National Assembly will issue a gazette notification soon, the spokesperson said.

Registration of a religious school (madrasa) shall be done as per the Society Act.

Fazl urges govt to notify madrassa bill immediately

The development comes a day after Maulana Rashid Somro, General Secretary of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) Sindh, called on President Zardari in Larkana, where PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was also present.

The discussions surrounded ongoing political situation as well as the Madrasa Registration Bill.

According to details, President Zardari assured JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl-ur- Rehman that his concerns regarding the Madrasa bill would be addressed and the issue be resolved as soon as possible.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman President Asif Ali Zardari Madrassah Registration Bill Societies Registration Amendment Bill

