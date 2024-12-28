AGL 36.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-3.74%)
Pakistan

PML-N doesn’t have mandate to make unilateral decisions: Bilawal

BR Web Desk Published December 28, 2024

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari criticised the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Saturday, claiming that the ruling party lacked the authority to make unilateral decisions on important issues.

“The PML-N thinks it can decide without seeking input from others. It does not have a two-thirds majority to make unilateral decisions,” he said at a press conference in Larkana.

Imran an excuse, real target is Pakistan’s nuclear programme, says Bilawal

“Metro projects are the end goal of the PML-N’s politics,” he stated.

He went on to say that everyone has a basic right to water and criticised the government for taking canal water away in a “unilateral” manner.

In addition to announcing intentions to hold rallies, the PPP Chiarman encouraged the PML-N to reach a consensus in order to rule successfully.

Bilawal conveyed the hope that their grievances would be given careful consideration.

He emphasised the necessity for communication to resolve the provinces’ complaints and urged the government to consult the PPP and other parties while making decisions.

The administration has “not fulfilled” its promises to the PPP, Bilawal noted.

