Kurram situation: protests continue at 12 locations in Karachi

The situation remains unsolved in Kurram Agency after a grand jirga (tribal council) was unable to reach an agreement. Meanwhile, the ongoing deadlock has sparked mass protests around Karachi, with rallies obstructing important roads and disrupting traffic.

Protestors blocked roads at twelve different locations around the city on Sunday. Residents faced difficulty getting home and to work as many important routes remained closed as a result of the demonstrations, causing severe traffic congestion.

Later in the day, the sit-ins on Malir 15 and the National Highway resumed, which had earlier been lifted.

The key affected areas included Malir 15 on the National Highway, Numaish Chowrangi, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Natha Khan, Golimar, and Ancholi.

Additionally, sit-ins were held at North Karachi Powerhouse Chowrangi, University Road, Abu Al-Hasan Isfahani Road, Abbas Town, Five Star Chowrangi, Surjani Town KDA Flats, Ayesha Manzil, and Gulistan-e-Jauhar Kamran Chowrangi.

Earlier, a police spokesperson said several major roads remained closed due to the protests, leading to significant traffic disruptions, adding that alternate routes were provided to ease congestion.

The roads that faced disruptions: