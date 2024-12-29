Kurram situation: protests continue at 12 locations in Karachi

The situation remains unsolved in Kurram Agency after a grand jirga (tribal council) was unable to reach an agreement. Meanwhile, the ongoing deadlock has sparked mass protests around Karachi, with rallies obstructing important roads and disrupting traffic.
Protestors blocked roads at twelve different locations around the city on Sunday. Residents faced difficulty getting home and to work as many important routes remained closed as a result of the demonstrations, causing severe traffic congestion.
Later in the day, the sit-ins on Malir 15 and the National Highway resumed, which had earlier been lifted.
The key affected areas included Malir 15 on the National Highway, Numaish Chowrangi, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Natha Khan, Golimar, and Ancholi.
Additionally, sit-ins were held at North Karachi Powerhouse Chowrangi, University Road, Abu Al-Hasan Isfahani Road, Abbas Town, Five Star Chowrangi, Surjani Town KDA Flats, Ayesha Manzil, and Gulistan-e-Jauhar Kamran Chowrangi.
Earlier, a police spokesperson said several major roads remained closed due to the protests, leading to significant traffic disruptions, adding that alternate routes were provided to ease congestion.
The roads that faced disruptions:
M.A. Jinnah Road & Numaish Chowrangi: Both tracks were closed, with traffic being diverted from Peoples Chowrangi and Guru Mandir toward the Soldier Bazaar.
Abu Al-Hasan Isfahani Road: Both sides of the road near Abbas Town were blocked, with traffic rerouted from Paradise Bakery to Fariya Chowk.
North Nazimabad Five Star Chowrangi: Traffic was being managed via the service road due to the protest.
Shahrah-e-Faisal: Protest near Kala Pul led to diversions, directing traffic toward Karsaz, Drigh Road, Millennium Mall, and Johar Chowrangi.
Malir: Traffic heading to the airport from Malir, Korangi Industrial Area, Clifton, and Defense were told to use Singer Chowrangi and Shah Faisal Colony Road. Access via Shama Shopping Center Shah Faisal Colony Bridge also remained open.
National Highway Malir 15 Bridge: Both tracks were temporarily closed but were reopened later. Earlier, traffic was being diverted from Malir Halt toward Model Colony, with open routes at Manzil Pump, Younus Chowrangi, and Dawood Chowrangi.
Ancholi to Sohrab Goth: The track remained blocked, and traffic was being redirected from Water Pump Chowrangi toward Cardio Hospital and Gulberg Chowrangi.
Kamran Chowrangi: The road was closed, with alternate routes available via Meteorology Department to University Road and Munawar Chowrangi.
Nazimabad Chowrangi: Both tracks were blocked, and traffic was being diverted from Lasbela toward Teen Hatti.
National Highway Township Area: Roads around this area were blocked, with alternate routes available via the Thatta Link Road and Port Qasim.
