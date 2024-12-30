Russia calls for ‘restraint’ from Pakistan, Taliban

MOSCOW: The spokesperson for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed concern over the escalating tensions along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova has called on both Pakistan and the Taliban to exercise “restraint” and urged them to resolve their differences through dialogue.

The Russian Ministry’s website quoted Zakharova, stating, “Moscow is worried about the escalation of tensions at the border between Pakistan and Afghanistan, where not only military personnel but also civilians are being killed as a result of the clashes.”

Zakharova recommended a “constructive dialogue” between the Taliban and Pakistan to peacefully address the ongoing disputes.

The rising tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan have raised concerns about the potential for further violence and instability in the region. The calls for dialogue from international actors like Russia highlight the need for both parties to seek peaceful resolutions.

If the situation continues to deteriorate, it could have broader implications for regional security, making diplomatic efforts and negotiations more critical than ever in preventing further escalation.