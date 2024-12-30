AGL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (3.88%)
AIRLINK 218.90 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (1.46%)
BOP 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (7.81%)
CNERGY 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (5.06%)
DCL 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.3%)
DFML 42.15 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.7%)
DGKC 104.15 Increased By ▲ 5.17 (5.22%)
FCCL 36.98 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.76%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.44 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.11%)
HUBC 128.95 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (2.07%)
HUMNL 13.64 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.49%)
KEL 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.1%)
KOSM 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.02%)
MLCF 45.99 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (4.29%)
NBP 65.66 Increased By ▲ 5.97 (10%)
OGDC 224.50 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (1.54%)
PAEL 42.80 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (5.6%)
PIBTL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.72%)
PPL 196.25 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (2.46%)
PRL 39.82 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (3.29%)
PTC 27.58 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.15%)
SEARL 105.30 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.93%)
TELE 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (7.3%)
TOMCL 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.83%)
TPLP 13.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
TREET 25.31 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.69%)
TRG 71.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.72%)
UNITY 33.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.24%)
WTL 1.81 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (5.85%)
BR100 12,165 Increased By 177.9 (1.48%)
BR30 38,039 Increased By 860.5 (2.31%)
KSE100 113,323 Increased By 1972.1 (1.77%)
KSE30 35,608 Increased By 568.7 (1.62%)
Dec 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-12-30

Russia calls for ‘restraint’ from Pakistan, Taliban

NNI Published December 30, 2024 Updated December 30, 2024 09:14am

MOSCOW: The spokesperson for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed concern over the escalating tensions along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova has called on both Pakistan and the Taliban to exercise “restraint” and urged them to resolve their differences through dialogue.

The Russian Ministry’s website quoted Zakharova, stating, “Moscow is worried about the escalation of tensions at the border between Pakistan and Afghanistan, where not only military personnel but also civilians are being killed as a result of the clashes.”

Afghan Taliban target ‘several points’ in Pakistan in retaliation for airstrikes: Afghan defence ministry

Zakharova recommended a “constructive dialogue” between the Taliban and Pakistan to peacefully address the ongoing disputes.

The rising tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan have raised concerns about the potential for further violence and instability in the region. The calls for dialogue from international actors like Russia highlight the need for both parties to seek peaceful resolutions.

If the situation continues to deteriorate, it could have broader implications for regional security, making diplomatic efforts and negotiations more critical than ever in preventing further escalation.

Russia Maria Zakharova Pak Afghan border Russian foreign ministry Pakistan and Afghanistan

Comments

200 characters

Russia calls for ‘restraint’ from Pakistan, Taliban

Buying rally continues, KSE-100 surges over 1,900 points

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Timelines of bidding process sought from PD

PM announcing Uraan Pakistan tomorrow

Aurangzeb for bringing elite class into tax net

TRG Pakistan warns stakeholders against ‘fake documents’ circulating on social media

PCA unearths Rs2.4bn tax fraud ‘committed’ by cement maker

RTO Rawalpindi takes actions against tax evasion

PBA, APNS condole death of Arshad Zuberi

Read more stories