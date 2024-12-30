AGL 38.01 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (3.91%)
Pakistan Print 2024-12-30

FIA arrests Red Book’s most wanted human smuggler

NNI Published 30 Dec, 2024 05:47am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested Red Book’s most wanted for 17 years human smuggler at Islamabad Airport.

The accused has been identified as Amjad Ali, and he belonged to Gujjar Khan. The accused is involved in the heinous crimes of human smuggling and visa fraud. A case was registered against the accused in the Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Rawalpindi in 2007.

His name was also on the stop list maintained by the FIA.

According to the spokesperson, Ali was involved in visa fraud schemes and had fled abroad after carrying out fraudulent activities. A case against him was registered in 2007 by the Anti-Human Trafficking Circle in Rawalpindi.

The accused, identified as a resident of Gujar Khan, was apprehended as part of the FIA’s intensified efforts to combat human trafficking in the country. Further investigations are underway.

KU Dec 30, 2024 09:27am
He could not have survived his criminal activities without the supervision of his masters in business, has anyone exposed them?
