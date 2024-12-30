AGL 38.25 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (4.57%)
Pakistan Print 2024-12-30

Political stability a must for sustainable economic development: PDP Chairman

Recorder Report Published 30 Dec, 2024 05:47am

KARACHI: Expressing a serious concern over the growing polarisation in the country, Pasban Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman Altaf Shakoor here Sunday said political stability is a must for a rapid and sustainable economic development.

He said the Afghan border is facing terror attacks, extremist sectarian outfits have held cities and towns by illegally occupying roads and some vested interest political parties are creating political instability in the country. He said this would harm our economy and stem our development.

Altaf Shakoor said the political blackmail should be stopped for good and all political parties should join hands in the larger interest of the nation and country. He said nowhere in the world protestors erect tents on roads to occupy them for days and weeks. He said this disgraceful practice is only found in Pakistan where angry outfits and the fifth columnists occupy roads for their protest demo and torment ordinary citizens by restricting their free movement. He said this is also a bid to create political instability to harm the economy. He said the government should ensure that all conspiracies to damage our economy are foiled. He said the government must ensure that nobody is allowed to occupy roads in protest.

Altaf Shakoor said the Pakistani nation now no longer can afford political tensions and polarisation. He said China is planning to erect the largest dam of the world but some Pakistani politicians are still opposing new dams and canals. He said improving the availability of irrigation water is our national need and no compromise should be made on irrigation projects including dams, lakes and canals. He said all lingering national projects of dams and canals should be completed swiftly.

He said by ending political instability we would help our economy to grow faster, which is necessary to eradicate poverty and joblessness. He said costly electricity and gas, and the blood-sucking private IPPs are hampering our economy and these issues should be resolved swiftly.

He said new nuclear power plants must be set up to produce cheap electricity. He said solar and wind power should be given priority besides hydel power which is the backbone of our power system.

He said foreign debts are death traps for our economy and all-out efforts should be made not to take additional foreign loans besides retiring the present ones as soon as possible. He said all these things would be possible when we have peace and stability in our country. He requested all political parties to make policies aimed at reducing political instability in the country.

