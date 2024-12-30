Sit-ins over Kurram issue continue in Karachi, Lahore

KARACHI/LAHORE: Sit-ins at 10 locations in Karachi and at Shimla Pahari in Lahore over the Kurram issue continued on the sixth day.

Sit-ins are ongoing at Namaish Chowrangi, Shahra Faisal, Golimar, North Karachi Power House Chowrangi, University Road, Abu-ul-Hassan Isfahani Road, Abbas Town, Five Star Chowrangi, Surjani Town, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, and Kamran Chowrangi.

The road from Drug Road to the airport was closed for traffic, due to which citizens are facing difficulties.

According to the channel report, Karachi police attempts to negotiate with protesters failed.