AGL 38.25 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (4.57%)
AIRLINK 218.53 Increased By ▲ 2.79 (1.29%)
BOP 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (7.7%)
CNERGY 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.37%)
DCL 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.3%)
DFML 41.70 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.61%)
DGKC 104.10 Increased By ▲ 5.12 (5.17%)
FCCL 36.97 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.73%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.17%)
HUBC 128.58 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (1.77%)
HUMNL 13.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
KEL 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.1%)
KOSM 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
MLCF 46.00 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (4.31%)
NBP 65.66 Increased By ▲ 5.97 (10%)
OGDC 224.00 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (1.31%)
PAEL 42.35 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (4.49%)
PIBTL 8.31 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.85%)
PPL 196.35 Increased By ▲ 4.82 (2.52%)
PRL 39.79 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (3.22%)
PTC 27.44 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.63%)
SEARL 105.25 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.88%)
TELE 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (7.18%)
TOMCL 35.61 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.86%)
TPLP 13.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 25.36 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.89%)
TRG 71.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-2.8%)
UNITY 33.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
WTL 1.81 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (5.85%)
BR100 12,170 Increased By 183 (1.53%)
BR30 37,992 Increased By 814.2 (2.19%)
KSE100 113,266 Increased By 1914.9 (1.72%)
KSE30 35,582 Increased By 543.1 (1.55%)
Pakistan Print 2024-12-30

Sit-ins over Kurram issue continue in Karachi, Lahore

NNI Published 30 Dec, 2024 05:47am

KARACHI/LAHORE: Sit-ins at 10 locations in Karachi and at Shimla Pahari in Lahore over the Kurram issue continued on the sixth day.

Sit-ins are ongoing at Namaish Chowrangi, Shahra Faisal, Golimar, North Karachi Power House Chowrangi, University Road, Abu-ul-Hassan Isfahani Road, Abbas Town, Five Star Chowrangi, Surjani Town, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, and Kamran Chowrangi.

The road from Drug Road to the airport was closed for traffic, due to which citizens are facing difficulties.

According to the channel report, Karachi police attempts to negotiate with protesters failed.

Kurram Sit ins

