PM orders strict action against power theft

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday ordered strict action against electricity theft and the officials responsible for over-billing, saying that all those involved in these activities must be held accountable.

The Prime Minister said this while chairing a review meeting on the performance of electricity distribution companies, including Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) and Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO).

The meeting focused on addressing key issues related to over-billing, power theft, and ensuring transparency in billing practices.

He also directed that the installation of smart meters be expedited to ensure accuracy and transparency in the billing system. He emphasised that over-billing would not be tolerated and that strict action would be taken against officials involved in such practices.

In addition, Sharif called for comprehensive measures to curb electricity theft and ensure efficient distribution. He expressed concern over the slow pace of the appointment process for Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of the power distribution companies and instructed that the process be completed promptly through a transparent and merit-based approach.

The Prime Minister also stressed the need for ensuring merit in the recruitment process for staff within the electricity distribution companies, stating that no leniency would be allowed in ensuring transparency. He also urged the use of all available resources to meet targets set by the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA). The meeting included a detailed briefing on the performance of LESCO, PESCO, and FESCO. As of November 2024, LESCO’s recovery rate stood at 96.82%, PESCO’s at 87.98%, and FESCO’s at 97.57%.

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahsan Khan Cheema, Federal Minister for Power Division Sardar Owais Ahmad Khan Leghari, State Minister for IT & Telecom Shaza Fatima, State Minister for Finance & Revenue Ali Pervez Malik, Prime Minister’s Coordinator Rana Ehsaas Afzal and senior government officials attended the meeting.

