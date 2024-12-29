AGL 36.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-3.74%)
Punjab health sector: CM’s initiatives set new ‘records’ of public service

Recorder Report Published 29 Dec, 2024 02:48am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s healthcare projects have set remarkable examples for the other provinces to follow.

The CM said, “The projects like Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital Lahore, Cardiology Institute Sargodha, Clinics on Wheels, Field Hospitals, Children’s Heart Surgery Card, and Free Medicine Home Delivery have no doubt revolutionised the healthcare system of the province.”

She added, “Chinese cancer treatment method: “No Chemotherapy, No Surgery” will also be introduced for the treatment of cancer patients in Punjab.”

Health sector: Punjab govt sets aside Rs539.15bn

The Chief Minister highlighted, “Punjab has become the first province in Pakistan to formally start air ambulance service.

About 6.8 million patients are benefiting from Clinics on Wheels and Field Hospitals across Punjab.” She added, “Mega project of revamping rural and primary health centers across Punjab is nearing completion while the traditional BHU converted into Maryam Health Clinic.”

Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, ”We are revamping a record number of more than 2800 hospitals across Punjab. Field hospitals are providing quality healthcare services in remote rural areas across Punjab. Unparalleled hospital services continue as 950,000 patients have benefitted from the field hospitals. 60,000 X-rays, 135,000 lab tests, ultrasound, first aid and maternal & child health facilities have been provided.”

The Chief Minister noted, ”6.7 million patients have benefitted from Clinics on Wheels in densely populated areas of cities. Doctors, LHVs, vaccination and ultrasound facilities are available in Clinics on Wheels. Pakistan’s first public sector Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital in Lahore for the treatment of cancer patients is rapidly moving towards completion. The first Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology for the treatment of heart diseases in Sargodha Division is also nearing completion.”

She added, ”A target has been set to meet the shortage of specialist doctors in district hospitals. A proposal of special package for the doctors working in remote areas has also been agreed upon, besides a decision to establish cath labs and cardiology centres in district hospitals of Punjab in phases.” The Chief Minister said, ”Free treatment and operation of children with heart disease under the Chief Minister’s Heart Surgery Program have been started. Public health is a priority, provision of sufficient resources will be ensured. We want to provide a better environment for public in government hospitals than in private clinics. We want to bring improvement in every hospital, every patient should get free treatment and medicine.”

Moreover, the CM has directed the authorities concerned to ensure better traffic management during fog. She also expressed a deep sense of grief over the death of six people in a traffic accident near Sammundri. She offered sincere condolences and extended her heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family.

