Gold prices firm

Recorder Report Published 29 Dec, 2024 02:48am

KARACHI: Gold prices remained steady on Saturday following the unmoved global bullion market, traders said.

The yellow metal was selling for the unchanged Rs273, 200 per tola and Rs234, 225 per 10 grams, All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association said.

International market remained stable, trading gold bullion at $2, 620 per ounce while silver was available for just over $29 per ounce.

Domestic silver prices wee also unchanged at Rs3, 350 per tola and Rs2, 872.08 per 10 grams, the association added. Gold and silver rates on the open market may differ those announced by the association.

