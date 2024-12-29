SAU hosts conference on CPEC energy infrastructure

HYDERABAD: A two-day international conference, hosted by Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam, is set to begin on December 30, 2024, featuring participation and presentations by national and international experts.

According to the university spokesperson, the conference, titled “CPEC Energy Infrastructure and Socio-Economic Transformations: Challenges, Opportunities, and Sustainable Development,” is being organized by SAU Tandojam in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission (HEC), Islamabad. The event aims to address critical global issues related to energy, social dynamics, and economic challenges, with experts presenting their research papers and recommendations.

The official statement highlights that the conference will feature renowned experts from countries including China, Turkey, and Malaysia, who will deliver online presentations. Additionally, scholars and researchers from universities, research institutes, and agricultural organizations across Pakistan’s four provinces will participate in the two-day technical sessions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024