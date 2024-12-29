‘Corporate, financial sectors investing in agri sector’

LAHORE: The corporate and financial sectors of Pakistan are investing to develop the agriculture sector.

This view emerged at the launch of The State of Pakistan’s Agriculture 2024 report by Pakistan Business Council (PBC) and Pakistan Agricultural Coalition (PAC).

Ehsan Malik, CEO of PBC, in his opening remarks said that agriculture sector has the greatest potential to contribute to economic and food security and uplift the rural population. “This report highlights how the corporate sector is playing an impactful role in developing the agriculture sector,” said Ehsan.

Kazim Saeed, CEO of PAC, said the wherever we see international class agriculture in Pakistan, we often find a leading corporate player working directly with farmers. This report documents how corporate and financial players are bringing capital, technology, and expertise to the agriculture sector for growth and prosperity.

These prospects merit replication and scaling up for the growth of Pakistan’s agriculture,” said Kazim, adding that many companies are adopting practices that reduce environmental impact, such as regenerative agriculture, eco-friendly production methods, and efficient resource use.

Abrar Hasan, Global CEO National Foods Limited (NFL) applauded the efforts of PBC and PAC as well as other corporate sector players who are driving the agri sector towards growth.

Talking about NFL’s case study, he said that National Foods is committed to self-sufficiency to increase exports as well as digitize farming in Pakistan, ultimately maintaining a robust value chain. Our products and our partnerships are a testament to the positive impact of technology. The “Seed to Table” initiative exemplifies our commitment to growth beyond borders, expanding to international markets as well as enabling the national economy through exports. NFL’s intervention to develop the tomato value chain and create import substitution for tomato paste proved fruitful for the company and the country.”

