AGL 36.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-3.74%)
AIRLINK 215.74 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (0.86%)
BOP 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.64%)
CNERGY 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.66%)
DCL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.82%)
DFML 41.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.77%)
DGKC 98.98 Increased By ▲ 4.86 (5.16%)
FCCL 36.34 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.27%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.21%)
HUBC 126.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.44%)
HUMNL 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.52%)
KEL 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.51%)
KOSM 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.59%)
MLCF 44.10 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (2.61%)
NBP 59.69 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.43%)
OGDC 221.10 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (0.77%)
PAEL 40.53 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (3.5%)
PIBTL 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.22%)
PPL 191.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.07%)
PRL 38.55 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.66%)
PTC 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.51%)
SEARL 104.33 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.32%)
TELE 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.86%)
TOMCL 34.96 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.6%)
TPLP 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (6.37%)
TREET 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.78%)
TRG 73.55 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (4.4%)
UNITY 33.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.36%)
WTL 1.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.58%)
BR100 11,987 Increased By 93.1 (0.78%)
BR30 37,178 Increased By 323.2 (0.88%)
KSE100 111,351 Increased By 927.9 (0.84%)
KSE30 35,039 Increased By 261 (0.75%)
Dec 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-12-29

Copper prices end steady as tight supply counters strong dollar

Reuters Published 29 Dec, 2024 02:48am

BENGALURU: Copper prices were little changed on Friday, with tightness in concentrate supply offsetting pressure from a firm US dollar, while most other base metals drifted lower.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) steadied at $8,957 a metric ton by 1301 GMT after touching its highest since Dec. 18 at $9,018.50. Prices are up 4.6% this year.

The dollar index was on track for a fourth straight weekly gain, reflecting strength that makes dollar-priced metals more expensive for buyers holding other currencies.

China’s top copper smelters agreed to lowering of price guidance on processing charges for the first quarter of 2025, reflecting a lingering shortage of copper concentrates.

“In 2025 the rate cuts should lift economic activity and boost demand for copper. China will likely return to the market while mine supply is another factor to watch out for,” said Ajay Kedia, director at Kedia Commodities in Mumbai. “The first quarter of next year is likely to see the current consolidation continue, but prices should move higher in the second quarter.”

China, the leading consumer of base metals, announced various stimulus measures this year to maintain stable economic growth as it prepares for increased trade tensions with the United States after Donald Trump’s return to the White House.

Elsewhere, copper inventories in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 4.7% from last Friday, the exchange said. In other metals, LME aluminium fell 0.9% to $$2,542 a ton, nickel lost 1.1% to $15,320, zinc was down 0.7% at $3,026 while tin gained 0.1% to $28,830 and lead dropped 1.1% to $1,962.

Copper Copper prices dollar index LME LME aluminium

Comments

200 characters

Copper prices end steady as tight supply counters strong dollar

PM orders strict action against power theft

Afghan border: infiltration attempts foiled

Russia cuts export duty on peas, chickpeas and lentils

PTA data reveals ‘Number of cellular subscribers, 3G/4G users declines in Nov’

Punjab health sector: CM’s initiatives set new ‘records’ of public service

Soldier killed in border clash

Talks to Taliban: PTI shifts blame to Bajwa

Tax cuts, debt reined in as Italy adopts 2025 budget

2024 termed ‘an active year’ for country’s diplomacy

MWM sit-ins bring Karachi to standstill

Read more stories