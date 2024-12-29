ASF thwarts drug smuggling attempt at Faisalabad Airport

KARACHI: Airport Security Force (ASF) on Saturday successfully thwarted a drug smuggling attempt at Faisalabad International Airport.

During a routine security check, ASF officials discovered 550 grams of ice heroin cleverly concealed in the hand luggage of a passenger, leaving for Dubai.

The drugs were detected during screening of the passenger’s belongings before he could board his Dubai-bound flight.

“The suspect had skilfully hidden the narcotics in his bag, but our vigilant staff managed to detect and seize the contraband during inspection,” said an ASF spokesperson.

Following initial investigation, the suspect was handed over to Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) officials along with the recovered drugs for further legal proceedings.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024