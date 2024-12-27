South African rand gains in volatile holiday trade

JOHANNESBURG: The South African rand gained in volatile holiday-thinned trade on Friday after posting losses for the previous two days.

The rand traded at 18.66 against the dollar at 0730 GMT, about 1.1% stronger than its previous close.

The currency lost about 1% against the dollar over Wednesday and Thursday, the Christmas Day and Boxing Day public holidays.

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange’s Top-40 index was little changed.

The benchmark 2030 government bond was marginally firmer, with the yield down 1.5 basis points at 9.025%.