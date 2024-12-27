AGL 38.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Markets Print 2024-12-27

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 27 Dec, 2024 06:27am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 350,696 tonnes of cargo comprising 243,405 tonnes of import cargo and 107,291 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 243,405 comprised of 143,492 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 5,784 tonnes of Chickpeas, 2,935 tonnes of Rock Phosphate & 91,194 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 107,291 comprised of 83,904 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 210 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 12,863 tonnes of Clinkers & 10,314 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

Around, 12 ships namely, Mol Presence, Pacific Sky, Independent Spirit, HemmaBhum, Navios Jasmin, Hmm Bankok, Northern Practise, Marsa Neptune, Star Blessing, Uafl Dubai, Southern Anoa, Zhong Gu Ji Nan & MT Shalamar berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 13 ships namely, MT Sargodha, Ever Excel, Hyundai Shanghai, Kiran Istanbul, Athina, Putuoshan, Southern Anoa, Marsa Neptune, Spar Lynx, Mol Presence, Star Blessing, Independent Spirit & Northern Practise sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of 11 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, GSF Genesis, Maersk Cabo Verde and Kasia-I left the port on Monday morning and other ship Darya Jaya is expected to sail on Thursday afternoon.

A cargo volume of 175,945 comprising 123,561 tonnes imports cargo and 52,384 tonnes export cargo was handled at the Port, including containerized cargo carried in 3,567 Containers (541 TEUs Imports and 3,026 TEUs export) during the last 24 hours.

There are 15 ships at outer anchorage of the port, out of them a container vessel GFS Ruby & three more container vessels, San Francisco, Kyoto Express and Xpress Altair are expected to take berths at Container Terminal 1 & 2 on Thursday, 26th December-2024.

