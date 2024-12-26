AGL 38.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 213.91 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (1.68%)
BOP 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
CNERGY 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.93%)
DCL 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.12%)
DFML 42.21 Increased By ▲ 3.84 (10.01%)
DGKC 94.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-2.89%)
FCCL 35.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.32%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 16.39 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (9.63%)
HUBC 126.90 Decreased By ▼ -3.79 (-2.9%)
HUMNL 13.37 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.6%)
KEL 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.45%)
KOSM 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
MLCF 42.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-4.02%)
NBP 58.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.37%)
OGDC 219.42 Decreased By ▼ -10.71 (-4.65%)
PAEL 39.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.56%)
PPL 191.66 Decreased By ▼ -8.69 (-4.34%)
PRL 37.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.47%)
PTC 26.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.01%)
SEARL 104.00 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.36%)
TELE 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
TOMCL 34.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.42%)
TPLP 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-4.73%)
TREET 25.34 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.32%)
TRG 70.45 Increased By ▲ 6.33 (9.87%)
UNITY 33.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-3.27%)
WTL 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.37%)
BR100 11,881 Decreased By -216 (-1.79%)
BR30 36,807 Decreased By -908.3 (-2.41%)
KSE100 110,423 Decreased By -1991.5 (-1.77%)
KSE30 34,778 Decreased By -730.1 (-2.06%)
Dec 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets OGDC (Oil & Gas Development Company Limited) 219.42 Decreased By ▼ -4.65%

OGDCL revives well in Hyderabad, enhances oil production

BR Web Desk Published December 26, 2024

Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), the country’s largest exploration and production (E&P) company, has successfully revived and enhanced the production of an oil well located in Hyderabad district, Sindh.

The company announced the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday.

“Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) is pleased to announce the successful revival and enhanced production of oil from Pasakhi-5 well, located in District Hyderabad, Sindh,” read the notice.

The E&P shared that the well is part of the Pasakhi Development & Production Lease (D&PL) in which OGDCL holds a 100% working interest.

“As part of a strategic optimization initiative, OGDCL deployed a rig to install an artificial lift system (ESP),” the company informed.

It shared that the Pasakhi-5 well was previously producing 480 barrels of oil per day (bpd) on natural flow. Following the installation, production has increased to 900 BPD, reflecting a notable increment of 420 BPD.

“This achievement underscores OGDCL’s commitment to leveraging innovative technologies to maximize energy output, ensure a sustainable energy supply, and enhance Pakistan’s energy resources, thereby contributing to the nation’s economic growth,” the company said.

Just days ago, OGDCL revived an oil well located in Tando Allah Yar district, Sindh.

The E&P also commenced production of oil and gas from its Kunnar West Well-3 located in Hyderabad district, Sindh.

As per the company’s latest financial results, OGDCL reported a profit-after-tax (PAT) of Rs41.02 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, a decline of over 16% as compared to Rs49.03 billion in the same period of the previous year.

Earnings per share (EPS) were recorded at Rs9.54 in 1QFY25 as compared to EPS of Rs11.40 in the same period of the previous year.

OGDCL Hyderabad oil production energy sector psx companies companies listed on PSX Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Pakistan’s energy sector oil and gas companies oil and gas reserves Oil and Gas Development Company Limited oil and gas sector PSX notice PSX stocks Pakistan energy sector PSX notices sindh oil and gas reserves

Comments

200 characters

OGDCL revives well in Hyderabad, enhances oil production

Investments in real estate: Overseas Pakistanis now eligible for exemption from higher tax rates

Tax laws bill gets Senate panel’s nod

60 civilians sentenced by military court

Convictions to be challenged by PTI

Aleema says: ‘IK denies coming out of jail to go on house arrest’

Payables by power cos to gas utilities: LPS on GDS hits alarming mark

Allocation deficit hits rupee cover: World Bank asks govt to enhance ‘T5HP’ budget

HNWIs to be taxed: Aurangzeb unveils FBR digitisation strategy

Monetary policy lending operations: SBP unveils collateral, counterparty eligibility framework

PM highlights significance of Sino-Pak partnership

Read more stories