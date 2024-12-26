Call for environmentally sustainable building practices

KARACHI: Construction industry experts at the 18th Build Asia International Exhibition emphasised the urgent need for environmentally sustainable building practices to mitigate natural disaster impacts in the country.

During panel discussions, Abdul Karim vice president ABAD highlighted Pakistan’s vulnerability to extreme weather conditions predicted for the next five years. He stressed the importance of comprehensive policies to attract investors.

Pakistan Stock Exchange Secretary Zafar Latif Khan discussed Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT) as a structured investment vehicle offering incentives to investors.

The exhibition, featuring seminars on transportation and climate change, showcased how global construction sector is adopting technological innovations to protect against natural calamities. Industry leaders emphasised that Pakistan’s markets have necessary raw materials for sustainable housing construction.

