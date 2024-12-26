Cop martyred in Bannu firing

BANNU: At least one cop martyred in attack carried out by militants in Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

As per details, the police officials stated that the militants opened firing in jurisdiction of Ahmedzai Sub-division Wazir police station leaving Head Constable Wazir Zada martyred.

The police officials further said that the martyred police Head Constable was moved to DHQ for post mortem.

Earlier, a policeman was killed and a polio worker was injured in an attack on Monday by unknown assailants in the Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa’ Karak area.

According to details, the policeman was guarding a team conducting anti-polio drive in the Banda Dawood Shah area of Karak.

Law enforcement authorities reported that extra police force were dispatched to the location, following the assailants’ escape.

In a similar incident took place Monday morning when a policeman, guarding the anti-polio drive team, sustained bullet wounds during a shooting incident in Bannu district.

According to details, the policeman was deployed to ensure the security of the anti-polio team during the drive against the crippling disease within the jurisdiction of the Saddar police station.

The injured personnel was identified as Hayat Ullah. Authorities have stated that the incident appears to be motivated by personal enmity.