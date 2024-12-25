Security forces kill 13 terrorists in South Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Security forces killed 13 terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in South Waziristan district, the military’s media wing said Wednesday.

“On 24-25 December 2024, security forces conducted an intelligence based operation in general area Sararogha, South Waziristan District on reported presence of khwarij [terrorists].

“During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged khwarij location, as a result of which, thirteen khwarij were sent to hell,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The killed khwarij had remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as killing of innocent civilians, it added.

“Sanitisation operation is being carried out to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area, as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country.”

In a statement on Sunday, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir reaffirmed Pakistan Army’s commitment to eliminate “Fitna Al Khwarij”. COAS made these remarks while interacting with officers and troops during his visit to Wana, South Waziristan.

The visit came a day after 16 soldiers were martyred in an attack on a security forces’ check post in the general area of Makeen, South Waziristan district.