AGL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
AIRLINK 210.38 Decreased By ▼ -5.15 (-2.39%)
BOP 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.27%)
CNERGY 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.57%)
DCL 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.29%)
DFML 38.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.51%)
DGKC 96.92 Decreased By ▼ -3.33 (-3.32%)
FCCL 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.82%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.17%)
HUBC 130.69 Decreased By ▼ -3.44 (-2.56%)
HUMNL 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.49%)
KEL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.34%)
KOSM 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-5.33%)
MLCF 44.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-2.38%)
NBP 59.07 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-3.61%)
OGDC 230.13 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-1.06%)
PAEL 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-3.54%)
PIBTL 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.15%)
PPL 200.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.99 (-1.47%)
PRL 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-4.73%)
PTC 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-5.05%)
SEARL 103.63 Decreased By ▼ -4.88 (-4.5%)
TELE 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.32%)
TOMCL 35.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.62%)
TPLP 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.31%)
TREET 25.01 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.58%)
TRG 64.12 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (4.86%)
UNITY 34.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.92%)
WTL 1.78 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.49%)
BR100 12,096 Decreased By -150 (-1.22%)
BR30 37,715 Decreased By -670.4 (-1.75%)
KSE100 112,415 Decreased By -1509.6 (-1.33%)
KSE30 35,508 Decreased By -535.7 (-1.49%)
Dec 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Security forces kill 13 terrorists in South Waziristan IBO: ISPR

BR Web Desk Published December 25, 2024

Security forces killed 13 terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in South Waziristan district, the military’s media wing said Wednesday.

“On 24-25 December 2024, security forces conducted an intelligence based operation in general area Sararogha, South Waziristan District on reported presence of khwarij [terrorists].

“During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged khwarij location, as a result of which, thirteen khwarij were sent to hell,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The killed khwarij had remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as killing of innocent civilians, it added.

“Sanitisation operation is being carried out to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area, as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country.”

In a statement on Sunday, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir reaffirmed Pakistan Army’s commitment to eliminate “Fitna Al Khwarij”. COAS made these remarks while interacting with officers and troops during his visit to Wana, South Waziristan.

The visit came a day after 16 soldiers were martyred in an attack on a security forces’ check post in the general area of Makeen, South Waziristan district.

ISPR South Waziristan Inter Services Public Relations Fitna Al Khwarij intelligence based operations Sararogha

Comments

200 characters

Security forces kill 13 terrorists in South Waziristan IBO: ISPR

SOEs’ boards: Clearance by ISI, IB mandatory for nominees

Purchase of property thru non-banking transactions: Buyers and sellers will face penalty

Trump’s incoming envoy calls for IK’s release

Estate of Muslim relative: LHC says non-Muslim not entitled to inherit any share

Auction for 5G: Consultancy firm NERA backs telecom operators’ demands

Gas pipeline blown up: Supplies to upper Balochistan, Quetta suspended

COAS highlights Christians’ contributions to national development

Maryam vows to establish peaceful, prosperous Punjab

Call to renew focus on Quaid’s vision for economic future

Economic stability: governor praises army chief’s efforts

Read more stories