‘Fitna Al Khwarij’ to be hunted down till its elimination: COAS

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Sunday reaffirmed Pakistan Army’s commitment to pursuing “Fitna Al Khwarij” which shall continue to be hunted down till its elimination, the military’s media wing said.

COAS made these remarks while interacting with officers and troops during his visit to Wana, South Waziristan.

The visit comes just a day after 16 soldiers were martyred in an attack on a security forces’ check post in the general area of Makeen, South Waziristan district.

“The martyrs are the pride of Pakistan, and their sacrifices will never be forgotten,” he said.

The army chief noted that Fitna Al Khwarij, along with the facilitator, abettors and financiers, will be made to pay the price for their nefarious activities against the state.

He said the soldiers of the Armed Forces and law enforcement agencies (LEAs) were “true heroes of the nation”, whose bravery and selfless dedication inspired the entire country.

“Pakistan Army, in collaboration with LEAs, will eliminate terrorism and extremism in all its forms, ensuring the restoration of lasting peace and stability across the country,” he added.

Earlier, upon his arrival in Wana, the Peshawar corps commander received the COAS.