Dec 21, 2024
Pakistan

16 soldiers martyred in South Waziristan attack: ISPR

  • Eight terrorists also killed in ensuing fire exchange, the military's media wing says
BR Web Desk Published 21 Dec, 2024 10:59pm

At least sixteen Pakistani soldiers were martyred when terrorists attacked a security forces checkpoint in the general area of Makeen, South Waziristan District, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

A group of militants attempted to attack a security forces checkpoint, the ISPR said in a press release, adding that the attempt was effectively thwarted by troops, and in the ensuing fire exchange, eight militants were sent to hell.

Soldier martyred as security forces foil infiltration attempt at Pak-Afghan border: ISPR

However, during an intense fire exchange, sixteen brave sons of the soil, having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat.

The statement added that the sanitization operation is being conducted in the area and that the perpetrators of the heinous act will be brought to justice.

“Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism, and such sacrifices of our brave men further strengthen our resolve,” it said.

PM stresses for a ‘stable Afghanistan’

In a related development, at least one Pakistani soldier was martyred when terrorists attempted to infiltrate through the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

“On the night 19/20 December, movement of a group of khawarij, trying to infiltrate through Pakistan-Afghanistan border, was picked up by the security forces in general area Rajgal, Khyber District,” the ISPR said in a press release today.

The ISPR said that security forces effectively engaged and thwarted their attempt to infiltrate and four Khawarij were killed.

“Pakistan has consistently been asking the Interim Afghan Government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border.

Interim Afghan Government is expected to fulfill its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by Khwarij for perpetrating acts of terrorism against Pakistan,“ the press release said.

The ISPR concluded that security forces remain committed to securing its borders and eliminating the menace of terrorism, and “such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve”.

