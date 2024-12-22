AGL 38.02 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
Pakistan

PIA flights’ resumption to Europe will prove to be milestone: Aleem

BR Web Desk Published 22 Dec, 2024 12:46pm

Minister for Privatisation Abdul Aleem Khan stated on Sunday that the beginning of Pakistan International Airlines’ flights to Europe is a very positive step and would be a significant milestone for the privatisation of PIA, according to Radio Pakistan.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad, the Federal Minister said that he hoped PIA flights to the US and the UK will resume and that these operations would further boost the national flag carrier’s reputation.

According to Abdul Aleem Khan, a number of the problems impeding PIA’s privatisation process have been fixed, and the remaining tasks and remaining issues will soon come to fruition.

Pakistan’s PIA to resume flights to Europe on Jan. 10 after 4-1/2 year ban

He informed that IMF had also agreed upon two important issues for the buyer of PIA after which eighteen percent sales tax on the purchase of new aircraft would be abolished while the losses of PIA would also be transferred to the Holding Company.

PIA will resume twice-weekly flights between Islamabad and Paris starting January 10, 2025, following the European Union’s removal of restrictions on the carrier.

PIA spokesman Abdullah Hafeez announced that flights will operate on Tuesdays and Fridays using Boeing 777 aircraft. Ticket bookings will open December 7, 2024.

PIA to resume flights to Europe on Jan 10

While Islamabad-Paris operations are confirmed, the timeline for Lahore-Paris route resumption remains undetermined.

The development marks PIA’s return to European skies after over four-year of ban.

PIA’s authorisation to operate in the EU was suspended in June 2020 over concerns about the ability of Pakistani authorities and its Civil Aviation Authority to ensure compliance with international aviation standards.

