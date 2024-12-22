AGL 38.02 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
Pakistan Print 2024-12-22

Zardari pays tribute to security forces

Recorder Report Published 22 Dec, 2024

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari paid tribute to the security forces for successfully foiling an infiltration attempt by terrorists of Fitna-al-Khawarij on Pak-Afghan border in Khyber District.

In a statement on Saturday, the president appreciated the security forces for killing four Fitna al-Khawarij terrorists.

He paid rich tribute to the Sepoy Amir Sohail Afridi who embraced martyrdom during the exchange of fire with terrorists.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant eternal peace to the martyr and patience to the bereaved family.

Zardari said Pakistan’s brave security forces are always prepared to defend the country’s borders. The president said that the brave security forces of Pakistan are always ready to protect the country’s borders.

The President reiterated of commitment to complete elimination of terrorism and protection of the country’s borders.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

