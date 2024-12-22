AGL 38.02 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
Murad discusses transformative police reforms

Published 22 Dec, 2024

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has emphasised his government’s commitment to strengthening the police through increased budgetary allocations, advanced equipment, and specialised training.

He stressed the importance of restoring public trust through improved accountability and adherence to jurisdictional boundaries, advocating for greater functional autonomy for the police to avoid inter-service conflicts

He said that while addressing the members of the Association of Former Inspectors General of Police (AFIGP) led by its President Azfal Shigri whom he hosted here to discuss issues and shortcomings in the police service here at CM House on Friday. The meeting was attended by Minister Home Ziaul Hassan Lanjar, PSCM Agha Wasif and IG Police Ghulam Nabi Memon.

The overall frank discussion focused on enhancing governance, accountability, and functional autonomy within the department.

The Chief Minister reaffirmed the Sindh government’s dedication to empowering the police by boosting budget allocations, providing advanced equipment and implementing specialised training programs. He emphasised the necessity of rebuilding public trust through improved accountability and strict adherence to jurisdictional limits, pushing for greater functional independence for the police to prevent inter-service disputes. He noted the significant shift in the power balance between the civil service and police since 2002, urging for better cooperation among agencies.

Shah told the delegation that the establishment of a state-of-the-art Forensic Laboratory in Sindh was under way. “I have no issue with arranging funds, but the issue which usually crops up is that of human resources,” he said and added he has issued directives to hiring experts from the market.

Former IGPs suggested empowering constables by improving their literacy, writing, and IT skills and initiating investigations. The CM said that he has trickled down financial empowerment at the police station level but strengthening the constables was the need of the hour.

The former IGPs urged to establish a Centralised Resource Management System (RMS) for logging and monitoring police complaints. It was agreed that there was a need to set up an RMS-based compliant cell where non-police officials be posted to register a complaint

Exploration of adopting an urban policing model similar to Scotland Yard, incorporating efficient crime detection and victim support mechanisms, was also discussed and the chief minister urged the Former IGPS to send their recommendations for the purpose.

Addressing outstanding issues, the meeting reviewed the ongoing dispute over 150 acres of land allocated to the Sindh Police in Hyderabad since 1972. Discussions also covered plans to improve Karachi’s traffic management and expand the Citizen-Police Liaison Committees (CPLC) to other cities.

The Sindh government’s recent introduction of medical insurance for police personnel and their families received praise from former IGPs as a model initiative for the nation.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to collaborative reform efforts. Afzal Shigri, President of the Association of Former IGs, expressed gratitude for the Chief Minister’s initiative. This collaborative approach signals a significant step towards enhancing public safety and trust in the Sindh Police.

