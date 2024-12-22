AGL 38.02 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
Opinion Print 2024-12-22

SAARC: India is part of the problem; it is unwilling to become a solution

Published 22 Dec, 2024 02:57am

According to media reports, the SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry has said the intra-trade among SAARC countries continues to remain in the low range of just 5% of the total trade of the region while this trade in NAFTA region is over 40 percent, 68 percent in EU and 27 percent in ASEAN, laying emphasis on exploring the vast untapped trade potential in SAARC region. This was stated by the speakers at a reception held in honour of SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s President Mohammad Jashim Uddin, organized by the SAARC CCI Vice President Mian Anjum Nisar in Lahore a week ago. The SAARC CCI delegation, led by its President Mohammad Jashim Uddin, from Bangladesh was on a visit to Pakistan with a view to revitalizeing the apex trade body of the South Asia region.

That the potential of trade among SAARC countries is hamstrung by several barriers is a fact. Unfortunately and ironically, the largest economy in the region, India, happens to be the most formidable hurdle to the overall efforts aimed at bolstering trade among the states of the region. But there’s a context to India’s animosity towards this regional bloc. This South Asian bloc has been held hostage by New Delhi for two decades if not more. Since BJP of Sangh Parivar came to power in 1914 India has been overtly striving to become the regional hegemon; it seeks to become the policeman of the entire Indian Ocean and even beyond. The countries, particularly Pakistan, that challenge India’s nefarious designs become a target of Narendra Modi-led government’s belligerence and hostilities. The progress of SAARC has been held hostage by New Delhi for two decades if not more. In other words, India is part of the problem; it is unwilling to become a solution.

Matiur Rahman

Dhaka

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

