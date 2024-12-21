AGL 38.02 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
US authorizes military sales of more than $5 billion to Egypt

AFP Published 21 Dec, 2024 11:11am

WASHINGTON: The United States government on Friday authorized the sale of more than $5 billion in military equipment to Egypt, which has become an increasingly close partner in mediating the Gaza crisis despite serious human rights concerns.

The State Department informed Congress it had approved the sale of $4.69 billion in equipment for 555 US-made M1A1 Abrams tanks operated by Egypt, $630 million in 2,183 Hellfire air-to-surface missiles and $30 million in precision-guided munitions.

The sale “will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of a Major Non-NATO Ally country that continues to be an important strategic partner in the Middle East,” according to a statement.

US President Joe Biden took office in 2021 vowing a harder line on Egypt over human rights concerns under President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, but his administration has repeatedly gone ahead with arms deals with Egypt.

US Senate passes government funding bill, averts shutdown

Cairo is one of the largest recipients of US security aid since its peace treaty with Israel in 1979.

Egypt and the United States have worked increasingly closely since the outbreak of the war in Gaza in 2023, with Cairo playing a mediating role.

Amid international criticism, Egypt has in the last two years pardoned hundreds of political prisoners.

However, rights groups say at least three times that many have been arrested over the same period.

In addition to the sales to Egypt, the State Department also authorized $295 million in equipment for Taiwan, $170 million in bombs and missiles for Morocco, and $130 million in uncrewed aircraft systems and armored vehicles to Greece.

The Taiwan authorizations were announced shortly after US President Joe Biden announced $571.3 million in new military aid to the self-ruled island, which China claims as part of its territory and has vowed to retake – by force, if necessary.

The US Congress can still block the sales, but such attempts are usually unsuccessful.

