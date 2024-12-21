Digital channels drive 87pc of retail payments

KARACHI: With remarkable advancements in payment ecosystem and infrastructure, digital channels now account for an impressive 87 percent of retail payments by volume, signaling a significant shift in consumer behavior and growing confidence in digital transactions.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has released its Quarterly Payment Systems Review (PSR) for Q1 FY25, highlighting significant strides in Pakistan’s journey toward a cashless and digitally inclusive economy.

Covering the period from July to September 2024, the report mentions robust growth in digital payment adoption, infrastructure development, and a gradual shift away from cash and paper-based instruments.

According to Report Pakistan, as an emerging economy, has made significant advancements in the digitalization of its payment’s ecosystem and development of its infrastructure which has considerably improved convenience and accessibility in payment services for individuals, businesses, and the government.

Digital payments experience a remarkable growth: SBP report

Retail payments in Pakistan during Q1 FY25 grew by 8 percent in volume to 1,951 million with value of Rs 136 trillion. Payments through digital channels witnessed a quarterly growth of 9 percent by both volume and value reaching to 1,699 million amounting to Rs 36 trillion.

Digital channels are now handling 87 percent of retail payments by volume, showcasing the public growing trust in digital payments. Digital channels processed 1,699 million of all retail transactions, whereas over-the-counter (OTC) channels accounted for the remaining 13 percent or 251million. In terms of value, share of digital payments increased from 24 percent in Q4 FY24 to 27 percentworth Rs 36 trillion, while share of payments through OTC channels was 73 percent or Rs 100 trillion.

Mobile banking apps provided by Banks, MFBs, BBs and EMIs played a pivotal role in this growth, with 1,301 million transactions amounting to Rs 19 trillion being carried out through these apps during the quarter, reflecting a 11 percent rise in volume and 14 percent in value. The collective number of mobile banking app users grew by 4 percent, reaching 96.5 million from 93.0 million in previous quarter.

E-commerce is also emerging as an integral component of Pakistan’s digital payments, with a 29 percent increase in online e-commerce payments. Of the 118 million online e-commerce payments during the quarter, 91 percent were conducted through digital wallets, signifying a shift from traditional card-based systems.

Complementing this growth, the number of Point-of-Sale (POS) terminals expanded to 132,224, enabling 83 million transactions worth Rs 429 billion. Furthermore, the ATM network grew to 19,170 units, facilitating 243 million transactions worth Rs 3.9 trillion, maintaining its key role as a cash withdrawal channel.

Efforts to include underserved segments have gained further momentum, with branchless banking agents playing a critical role in extending financial services especially in rural and remote areas. Over 693,178 agents processed 28 million bill payments/mobile top-ups and 75 million cash deposit and withdrawal transactions during the quarter.

Retail merchants accepting digital payments witnessed a 16 percent growth, driven by branchless banking initiatives that enable payments through mobile wallets, QR codes, and other digital tools. These developments underscore the importance of alternative financial channels in bridging economic disparities across regions.

The report also highlights the success of the Raast instant payment system, which processed 197 million transactions worth Rs 4.7 trillion, further enhancing the efficiency of instant payments for individuals and businesses alike.

Pakistan’s payment ecosystem continues to thrive due to the combined efforts of banks, fintechs, payment service providers, and regulators. This collaborative approach has fostered innovation, accessibility, and a greater sense of financial inclusion across the country.

The SBP remains committed to driving a sustainable and inclusive financial future, ensuring that digital innovation continues to empower individuals and businesses.

The progress highlighted in this review reflects the nation’s potential to transition toward a fully digital economy while fostering trust and reliability in financial services.

