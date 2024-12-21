AGL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
AIRLINK 197.50 Increased By ▲ 3.59 (1.85%)
BOP 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.58%)
CNERGY 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.05%)
DCL 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.19%)
DFML 35.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.22%)
DGKC 97.50 Increased By ▲ 4.96 (5.36%)
FCCL 35.30 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (3.92%)
FFBL 89.00 Increased By ▲ 6.70 (8.14%)
FFL 13.21 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.61%)
HUBC 127.70 Increased By ▲ 7.09 (5.88%)
HUMNL 13.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.81%)
KEL 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.07%)
KOSM 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (7.36%)
MLCF 45.00 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (6.86%)
NBP 61.90 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (3.49%)
OGDC 215.50 Increased By ▲ 4.33 (2.05%)
PAEL 39.05 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (3.91%)
PIBTL 8.24 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.11%)
PPL 192.40 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (1.09%)
PRL 38.57 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.05%)
PTC 25.80 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (10.02%)
SEARL 105.98 Increased By ▲ 8.04 (8.21%)
TELE 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
TOMCL 35.25 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.63%)
TPLP 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.11%)
TREET 22.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.94%)
TRG 55.99 Increased By ▲ 3.12 (5.9%)
UNITY 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.58%)
BR100 11,727 Increased By 342.7 (3.01%)
BR30 36,377 Increased By 1165.1 (3.31%)
KSE100 109,513 Increased By 3238.2 (3.05%)
KSE30 34,513 Increased By 1160.1 (3.48%)
Dec 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-12-21

Digital channels drive 87pc of retail payments

Recorder Report Published December 21, 2024 Updated December 21, 2024 06:54am

KARACHI: With remarkable advancements in payment ecosystem and infrastructure, digital channels now account for an impressive 87 percent of retail payments by volume, signaling a significant shift in consumer behavior and growing confidence in digital transactions.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has released its Quarterly Payment Systems Review (PSR) for Q1 FY25, highlighting significant strides in Pakistan’s journey toward a cashless and digitally inclusive economy.

Covering the period from July to September 2024, the report mentions robust growth in digital payment adoption, infrastructure development, and a gradual shift away from cash and paper-based instruments.

According to Report Pakistan, as an emerging economy, has made significant advancements in the digitalization of its payment’s ecosystem and development of its infrastructure which has considerably improved convenience and accessibility in payment services for individuals, businesses, and the government.

Digital payments experience a remarkable growth: SBP report

Retail payments in Pakistan during Q1 FY25 grew by 8 percent in volume to 1,951 million with value of Rs 136 trillion. Payments through digital channels witnessed a quarterly growth of 9 percent by both volume and value reaching to 1,699 million amounting to Rs 36 trillion.

Digital channels are now handling 87 percent of retail payments by volume, showcasing the public growing trust in digital payments. Digital channels processed 1,699 million of all retail transactions, whereas over-the-counter (OTC) channels accounted for the remaining 13 percent or 251million. In terms of value, share of digital payments increased from 24 percent in Q4 FY24 to 27 percentworth Rs 36 trillion, while share of payments through OTC channels was 73 percent or Rs 100 trillion.

Mobile banking apps provided by Banks, MFBs, BBs and EMIs played a pivotal role in this growth, with 1,301 million transactions amounting to Rs 19 trillion being carried out through these apps during the quarter, reflecting a 11 percent rise in volume and 14 percent in value. The collective number of mobile banking app users grew by 4 percent, reaching 96.5 million from 93.0 million in previous quarter.

E-commerce is also emerging as an integral component of Pakistan’s digital payments, with a 29 percent increase in online e-commerce payments. Of the 118 million online e-commerce payments during the quarter, 91 percent were conducted through digital wallets, signifying a shift from traditional card-based systems.

Complementing this growth, the number of Point-of-Sale (POS) terminals expanded to 132,224, enabling 83 million transactions worth Rs 429 billion. Furthermore, the ATM network grew to 19,170 units, facilitating 243 million transactions worth Rs 3.9 trillion, maintaining its key role as a cash withdrawal channel.

Efforts to include underserved segments have gained further momentum, with branchless banking agents playing a critical role in extending financial services especially in rural and remote areas. Over 693,178 agents processed 28 million bill payments/mobile top-ups and 75 million cash deposit and withdrawal transactions during the quarter.

Retail merchants accepting digital payments witnessed a 16 percent growth, driven by branchless banking initiatives that enable payments through mobile wallets, QR codes, and other digital tools. These developments underscore the importance of alternative financial channels in bridging economic disparities across regions.

The report also highlights the success of the Raast instant payment system, which processed 197 million transactions worth Rs 4.7 trillion, further enhancing the efficiency of instant payments for individuals and businesses alike.

Pakistan’s payment ecosystem continues to thrive due to the combined efforts of banks, fintechs, payment service providers, and regulators. This collaborative approach has fostered innovation, accessibility, and a greater sense of financial inclusion across the country.

The SBP remains committed to driving a sustainable and inclusive financial future, ensuring that digital innovation continues to empower individuals and businesses.

The progress highlighted in this review reflects the nation’s potential to transition toward a fully digital economy while fostering trust and reliability in financial services.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

banks SBP Digital payments fintechs e-commerce Raast payments MFBs retail payments digital transactions digital channels Quarterly Payment Systems Review

Comments

200 characters

Digital channels drive 87pc of retail payments

Cabinet refuses to relax Import Policy Order for stuck vintage cars

Three Gencos’ CEOs suspended

Iran, Pakistan to hold talks to extend power sale agreement

26th Amendment challenged in SC

Madressah registration: Fazl seems optimistic after meeting PM

PTBA for establishing body to monitor govt spending

Underpasses, overhead bridges: Maryam for developing green belts

Collective Investment Schemes: SECP sets standardised performance benchmarks

PM makes body to review ‘allowances to govt servants’

Read more stories