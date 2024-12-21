Madressah registration: Fazl seems optimistic after meeting PM

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman claimed on Friday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has ordered the Law and Justice Ministry to take immediate practical measures as per the law and the constitution regarding the Societies Registration (Amendment) Act, 2024.

Talking to journalists after a meeting with the prime minister, Maulana Fazlur Rehman expressed optimism about the resolution of the controversy, citing a productive discussion with Sharif.

The proposed bill, commonly referred to as the madressah registration bill, was sent back by President Asif Ali Zardari with objections, despite its passage from parliament during the enactment of the 26th Amendment.

Fazl urges govt to notify madrassa bill immediately

The refusal to assent the bill by the president has prompted the JUI-F chief to criticise ruling coalition parties for delaying tactics regarding the bill.

To address the issue without resorting to taking to the streets, as he has already warned of mass protests if the president does not sign the bill, the JUI-F chief met the prime minister, alongside other senior officials from the PML-N and PPP.

He said his party’s stance on the issue was given a “very positive response”, adding the prime minister immediately ordered the Law Ministry to take practical steps as per the law and the constitution to resolve the issue.

He said that the party would await the government’s response and expressed hope that the prime minister’s directives would be implemented in a day or two and in accordance with the demands of JUI-F.

Rehman said that Sharif exhibited “good spirit” during the meeting that could be trusted, adding that he was hoping the matter would be resolved in line with the law and the constitution after talks with the prime minister.

A statement issued by PM Office, said that there was positive progress on Maulana’s proposals, with Sharif issuing directives to resolve the issue at hand without any delay.

It said that the prime minister directed the Ministry of Law should take steps in accordance with the constitution and law to resolve this issue.

It is pertinent to mention that the heavyweight clerics including Rehman, who are operating seminaries, are opposing the seminaries to be governed by the Education Ministry. They are apprehensive about the potential audit of their funding sources, both domestic and international.

