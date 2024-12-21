AGL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
AIRLINK 197.50 Increased By ▲ 3.59 (1.85%)
BOP 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.58%)
CNERGY 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.05%)
DCL 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.19%)
DFML 35.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.22%)
DGKC 97.50 Increased By ▲ 4.96 (5.36%)
FCCL 35.30 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (3.92%)
FFBL 89.00 Increased By ▲ 6.70 (8.14%)
FFL 13.21 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.61%)
HUBC 127.70 Increased By ▲ 7.09 (5.88%)
HUMNL 13.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.81%)
KEL 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.07%)
KOSM 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (7.36%)
MLCF 45.00 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (6.86%)
NBP 61.90 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (3.49%)
OGDC 215.50 Increased By ▲ 4.33 (2.05%)
PAEL 39.05 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (3.91%)
PIBTL 8.24 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.11%)
PPL 192.40 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (1.09%)
PRL 38.57 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.05%)
PTC 25.80 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (10.02%)
SEARL 105.98 Increased By ▲ 8.04 (8.21%)
TELE 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
TOMCL 35.25 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.63%)
TPLP 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.11%)
TREET 22.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.94%)
TRG 55.99 Increased By ▲ 3.12 (5.9%)
UNITY 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.58%)
BR100 11,727 Increased By 342.7 (3.01%)
BR30 36,377 Increased By 1165.1 (3.31%)
KSE100 109,513 Increased By 3238.2 (3.05%)
KSE30 34,513 Increased By 1160.1 (3.48%)
Dec 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-12-21

Madressah registration: Fazl seems optimistic after meeting PM

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 21 Dec, 2024 06:24am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman claimed on Friday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has ordered the Law and Justice Ministry to take immediate practical measures as per the law and the constitution regarding the Societies Registration (Amendment) Act, 2024.

Talking to journalists after a meeting with the prime minister, Maulana Fazlur Rehman expressed optimism about the resolution of the controversy, citing a productive discussion with Sharif.

The proposed bill, commonly referred to as the madressah registration bill, was sent back by President Asif Ali Zardari with objections, despite its passage from parliament during the enactment of the 26th Amendment.

Fazl urges govt to notify madrassa bill immediately

The refusal to assent the bill by the president has prompted the JUI-F chief to criticise ruling coalition parties for delaying tactics regarding the bill.

To address the issue without resorting to taking to the streets, as he has already warned of mass protests if the president does not sign the bill, the JUI-F chief met the prime minister, alongside other senior officials from the PML-N and PPP.

He said his party’s stance on the issue was given a “very positive response”, adding the prime minister immediately ordered the Law Ministry to take practical steps as per the law and the constitution to resolve the issue.

He said that the party would await the government’s response and expressed hope that the prime minister’s directives would be implemented in a day or two and in accordance with the demands of JUI-F.

Rehman said that Sharif exhibited “good spirit” during the meeting that could be trusted, adding that he was hoping the matter would be resolved in line with the law and the constitution after talks with the prime minister.

A statement issued by PM Office, said that there was positive progress on Maulana’s proposals, with Sharif issuing directives to resolve the issue at hand without any delay.

It said that the prime minister directed the Ministry of Law should take steps in accordance with the constitution and law to resolve this issue.

It is pertinent to mention that the heavyweight clerics including Rehman, who are operating seminaries, are opposing the seminaries to be governed by the Education Ministry. They are apprehensive about the potential audit of their funding sources, both domestic and international.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Maulana Fazlur Rehman JUIF Ministry of Law and Justice PM Shehbaz Sharif President Asif Ali Zardari JUIF chief Madrassah Registration Bill Societies Registration Amendment Bill

Comments

200 characters

Madressah registration: Fazl seems optimistic after meeting PM

Aurangzeb vows to overhaul tax machinery

Cabinet refuses to relax Import Policy Order for stuck vintage cars

Three Gencos’ CEOs suspended

Iran, Pakistan to hold talks to extend power sale agreement

26th Amendment challenged in SC

PTBA for establishing body to monitor govt spending

Underpasses, overhead bridges: Maryam for developing green belts

Collective Investment Schemes: SECP sets standardised performance benchmarks

PM makes body to review ‘allowances to govt servants’

Read more stories