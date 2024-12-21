AGL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
AIRLINK 197.50 Increased By ▲ 3.59 (1.85%)
BOP 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.58%)
CNERGY 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.05%)
DCL 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.19%)
DFML 35.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.22%)
DGKC 97.50 Increased By ▲ 4.96 (5.36%)
FCCL 35.30 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (3.92%)
FFBL 89.00 Increased By ▲ 6.70 (8.14%)
FFL 13.21 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.61%)
HUBC 127.70 Increased By ▲ 7.09 (5.88%)
HUMNL 13.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.81%)
KEL 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.07%)
KOSM 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (7.36%)
MLCF 45.00 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (6.86%)
NBP 61.90 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (3.49%)
OGDC 215.50 Increased By ▲ 4.33 (2.05%)
PAEL 39.05 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (3.91%)
PIBTL 8.24 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.11%)
PPL 192.40 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (1.09%)
PRL 38.57 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.05%)
PTC 25.80 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (10.02%)
SEARL 105.98 Increased By ▲ 8.04 (8.21%)
TELE 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
TOMCL 35.25 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.63%)
TPLP 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.11%)
TREET 22.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.94%)
TRG 55.99 Increased By ▲ 3.12 (5.9%)
UNITY 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.58%)
BR100 11,727 Increased By 342.7 (3.01%)
BR30 36,377 Increased By 1165.1 (3.31%)
KSE100 109,513 Increased By 3238.2 (3.05%)
KSE30 34,513 Increased By 1160.1 (3.48%)
Markets Print 2024-12-21

European shares see worst week in over three-months

Reuters Published 21 Dec, 2024 08:25am

FRANKFURT: Europe’s STOXX 600 clocked its second straight weekly fall on Friday, with the healthcare sector leading losses after Danish firm Novo Nordisk tumbled on disappointing data from its next generation obesity drug trial.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed 0.9% lower, paring some losses after falling as much 2% during the session, clocking a near 2% drop for the week, its worst week since early September.

Novo Nordisk plunged 20.8% after the Danish drugmaker revealed disappointing results in a late-stage trial for its experimental next-generation obesity drug CagriSema, wiping as much as $125 billion off its market value.

The broader healthcare sub-sector dropped 4%, while the Danish benchmark tumbled 13.2% to its weakest close since August 2023.

While most STOXX sub-sectors fell, real estate was a rare bright spot with a 1.4% advance.

Further dampening sentiment, US President-elect Donald Trump said that the EU must purchase US oil and gas to make up for its “tremendous deficit” with the world’s largest economy, or face tariffs.

“Trump’s deeply flawed understanding of trade balances and drivers is being applied once again and to a degree this kind of thing was expected by the EU and others,” Scotiabank analysts wrote in a note.

The European Commission said it was ready to discuss with Trump how to strengthen what it described as an already strong relationship, including in the energy sector.

“Investors had already begun pricing in the potential risk, but the President-elect’s comments today will have focussed minds,” said Danni Hewson, head of financial analysis at AJ Bell.

Britain’s FTSE 100 posted a relatively smaller decline, down 0.3%. Data showed British retail sales rose by a weaker-than-expected 0.2% in November, adding to signs of slow momentum in the economy.

European stocks tumbled on Thursday after the Federal Reserve projected fewer interest rate cuts in 2025 and higher inflation, halting a stunning rally in US and European stocks that were supported by hopes of easing monetary policy.

On the day, data showed US consumer spending increased in November, underscoring the economy’s resilience.

