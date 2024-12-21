AGL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
Digital payment solution: Standard Chartered Bank Pakistan signs MoU with Haball

KARACHI: Standard Chartered Bank (Pakistan) Limited (“Standard Chartered”) has partnered with Haball, the leading provider of digital supply chain payments solutions and Hutchison Ports KICT, to automate and digitalise its payment systems.

This mandate has positioned Standard Chartered as one of the core banks for KICT, enabling it to provide real-time, API driven reporting and account rationalisation. The new payment platform with Haball will further enhance the ease, efficiency and security of payment processes at KICT. Customers will now benefit from an automated payment system that allows direct payments around the clock, complementing KICT’s Online-Trade Portal which was launched in 2023 to facilitate cargo clearance at Karachi Port.

The agreement was signed by Rehan Shaikh, CEO & Head of Coverage, Standard Chartered, Alvin Chow, CEO of Hutchison Ports KICT and Omer Ahsan, CEO Haball.

Commenting on the agreement, Rehan Shaikh stated, “At Standard Chartered Pakistan innovation is a cornerstone of our strategy as we continually invest in advancing our digital capabilities. This collaboration reflects our commitment to enhancing liquidity management and streamlining collection processes, ultimately creating value for our clients, and fostering growth for Pakistan’s financial ecosystem.”

Alvin Chow, CEO of Hutchison Ports KICT commented, “KICT has been Pakistan’s trade gateway for the past 25 years, and we are proud to take another meaningful step in enhancing our customer experience.”

