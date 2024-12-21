AGL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
AIRLINK 197.50 Increased By ▲ 3.59 (1.85%)
BOP 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.58%)
CNERGY 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.05%)
DCL 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.19%)
DFML 35.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.22%)
DGKC 97.50 Increased By ▲ 4.96 (5.36%)
FCCL 35.30 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (3.92%)
FFBL 89.00 Increased By ▲ 6.70 (8.14%)
FFL 13.21 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.61%)
HUBC 127.70 Increased By ▲ 7.09 (5.88%)
HUMNL 13.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.81%)
KEL 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.07%)
KOSM 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (7.36%)
MLCF 45.00 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (6.86%)
NBP 61.90 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (3.49%)
OGDC 215.50 Increased By ▲ 4.33 (2.05%)
PAEL 39.05 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (3.91%)
PIBTL 8.24 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.11%)
PPL 192.40 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (1.09%)
PRL 38.57 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.05%)
PTC 25.80 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (10.02%)
SEARL 105.98 Increased By ▲ 8.04 (8.21%)
TELE 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
TOMCL 35.25 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.63%)
TPLP 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.11%)
TREET 22.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.94%)
TRG 55.99 Increased By ▲ 3.12 (5.9%)
UNITY 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.58%)
BR100 11,739 Increased By 355.4 (3.12%)
BR30 36,418 Increased By 1206.5 (3.43%)
KSE100 109,513 Increased By 3238.2 (3.05%)
KSE30 34,513 Increased By 1160.1 (3.48%)
Dec 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-12-21

'KBP to protest if sugarcane support price not announced'

Recorder Report Published 21 Dec, 2024 06:24am

LAHORE: The Kissan Board Pakistan (KBP) on Friday warned the provincial government to stage a protest if the support price of the sugarcane is not announced earliest.

Chaudhry Akhtar Farooq Mayo, Chief Organizer KBP, and Advocate Rana Zeber Afzal expressed serious concerns about the lack of support for sugarcane farmers while talking to media persons on Friday. They stated that the ruling class is protecting the sugar mill mafia in its economic exploitation of farmers.

Mayo emphasized that Pakistan's agriculture sector had previously borne the brunt of economic sanctions imposed after the country’s nuclear tests, but now, through deliberate planning, the farmers' economy is being ruined. He pointed out that after wheat, corn, and cotton, sugarcane growers are now facing financial exploitation.

"The farmers, in despair, are looking toward the courts and the government for relief. Farmers are being forced to spend cold, harsh nights on the streets, while capitalists are running rampant, driven by personal gain at the cost of economic exploitation," said Mayo.

The court has ordered the government to announce the support price for sugarcane by the next hearing. The government, however, appears to be procrastinating, trying to get through the crushing season without taking decisive action, he claimed.

“If no positive measures are taken to prevent the economic exploitation of sugarcane farmers, the Board will take to the streets in protest, Mayo warned. He added that the worsening situation and damage caused to the growers should be blamed on the sugar mill mafia and the government.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

sugarcane Kissan Board Pakistan KBP Chaudhry Akhtar Farooq

Comments

200 characters

'KBP to protest if sugarcane support price not announced'

Aurangzeb vows to overhaul tax machinery

Cabinet refuses to relax Import Policy Order for stuck vintage cars

Three Gencos’ CEOs suspended

Iran, Pakistan to hold talks to extend power sale agreement

26th Amendment challenged in SC

Madressah registration: Fazl seems optimistic after meeting PM

PTBA for establishing body to monitor govt spending

Underpasses, overhead bridges: Maryam for developing green belts

Collective Investment Schemes: SECP sets standardised performance benchmarks

PM makes body to review ‘allowances to govt servants’

Read more stories