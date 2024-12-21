ADB delegation meets CDA chief

ISLAMABAD: Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa held a meeting with a delegation from the Asian Development Bank (ADB), on Friday, focusing on collaborative efforts to improve Islamabad’s infrastructure through key developmental projects.

Senior CDA officials, NESPAK consultants, and other stakeholders were also present.

The briefing covered significant projects, including water resource management, eco-friendly transportation initiatives such as the Islamabad Intercity Bus Terminal, and the development of dedicated bicycle tracks. The delegation also addressed Islamabad’s longstanding water supply issues, challenges such as theft and leakage, and the disparity between supply and demand.

Randhawa emphasised the importance of initiatives such as net metering, revised tariffs, and enhanced water supply systems. He reiterated that establishing the Islamabad Water Agency would facilitate better solutions to water-related challenges while attracting international funding.

Progress on the bicycle tracks project was also reviewed, with a pilot project along Margalla Road being planned. Randhawa directed that green belts must be preserved during construction and stressed including stakeholders like bike-sharing companies in the initiative.

Additionally, the meeting explored sustainable urban transport, highlighting the introduction of electric buses, charging stations at the Islamabad Bus Terminal, and transforming the city’s transport network into an eco-friendly system.

The CDA and ADB also reaffirmed their commitment to addressing Islamabad’s challenges and enhancing the quality of life for its residents through sustainable development.

