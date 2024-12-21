AGL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
Pakistan Print 2024-12-21

PDWP approves 5 uplift schemes worth Rs7bn

Recorder Report Published 21 Dec, 2024 06:24am

LAHORE: The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Friday approved five development schemes of different departments worth over Rs. over 7 billion.

The approval was accorded in the 53rd meeting of the current fiscal year 2024-25 held under the chairmanship of Chairman P&D Board Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan.

The approved schemes include the improvement and extension of the water supply system in Bahawalnagar City at a cost of Rs 675.480 million and the improvement and extension of the sewerage system in Bahawalnagar City at a cost of over Rs 1.602 billion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

