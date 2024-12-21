AGL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
AIRLINK 197.50 Increased By ▲ 3.59 (1.85%)
BOP 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.58%)
CNERGY 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.05%)
DCL 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.19%)
DFML 35.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.22%)
DGKC 97.50 Increased By ▲ 4.96 (5.36%)
FCCL 35.30 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (3.92%)
FFBL 89.00 Increased By ▲ 6.70 (8.14%)
FFL 13.21 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.61%)
HUBC 127.70 Increased By ▲ 7.09 (5.88%)
HUMNL 13.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.81%)
KEL 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.07%)
KOSM 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (7.36%)
MLCF 45.00 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (6.86%)
NBP 61.90 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (3.49%)
OGDC 215.50 Increased By ▲ 4.33 (2.05%)
PAEL 39.05 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (3.91%)
PIBTL 8.24 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.11%)
PPL 192.40 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (1.09%)
PRL 38.57 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.05%)
PTC 25.80 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (10.02%)
SEARL 105.98 Increased By ▲ 8.04 (8.21%)
TELE 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
TOMCL 35.25 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.63%)
TPLP 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.11%)
TREET 22.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.94%)
TRG 55.99 Increased By ▲ 3.12 (5.9%)
UNITY 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.58%)
BR100 11,727 Increased By 342.7 (3.01%)
BR30 36,377 Increased By 1165.1 (3.31%)
KSE100 109,513 Increased By 3238.2 (3.05%)
KSE30 34,513 Increased By 1160.1 (3.48%)
Dec 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-12-21

Shaheen Butt assumes charge as PBM MD

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published 21 Dec, 2024 06:24am

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has finally appointed former senator Shaheen Khalid Butt, a politician who belongs to Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), as Managing Director of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM), more than nine months after the coveted slot fell vacant in March.

The new MD has assumed his duties at the PBM, said an official statement issued on Friday.

Butt retired as senator after completing his six-year term this March.

He was among the PML-N senators who were elected to Senate in March 2018, but were declared as independent lawmakers by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in consequence of Supreme Court’s July 2017 verdict in the Panama Papers case. Nawaz Sharif was removed as President PML-N in the aftermath of the apex court’s verdict — and all the decisions he took as party head after the issuance of the top court’s judgement stood nullified — including the award of tickets to PML-N candidates for March 2018 Senate elections.

Before Butt, the post of MD PBM was briefly held by Syed Tariq Mahmood ul Hassan.

A senior government official, requesting anonymity, told Business Recorder that Hassan, who was appointed as MD PBM by the federal government this February, stepped down in March, due to the reported reason that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had expressed strong reservations over his appointment, which prompted the government to convey Hassan to step down.

The PPP, it is learnt, wanted the slot of MD PBM to go to one of its members. The lingering delay in the MD’s appointment was reportedly linked to continued delay on part of PPP in joining the federal cabinet.

But, with the appointment of a PML-N member to head the PBM, the PPP appears unlikely to join the federal government—in the wake of apparent differences between the two political parties.

Before Hassan, the position of MD PBM was held by Amir Fida Paracha, who belongs to PPP. He quit last December to participate in February 8 general elections.

It merits mentioning here that Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), another attached department of the Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety (PASS) Ministry, is headed by former senator Rubina Khalid, who also belongs to PPP.

Sources said that thousands of applications of the deserving persons seeking financial assistance from PBM remained pending in the office of MD PBM for approval in the absence of a regular MD.

Meanwhile, the new MD PBM has issued the directions for “implementing an inclusive strategy to protect the poor populace from the vicious cycle of poverty,” according to the official statement.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Federal Government ECP PMLN PBM Shaheen Khalid Butt

Comments

200 characters

Shaheen Butt assumes charge as PBM MD

Aurangzeb vows to overhaul tax machinery

Cabinet refuses to relax Import Policy Order for stuck vintage cars

Three Gencos’ CEOs suspended

Iran, Pakistan to hold talks to extend power sale agreement

26th Amendment challenged in SC

Madressah registration: Fazl seems optimistic after meeting PM

PTBA for establishing body to monitor govt spending

Underpasses, overhead bridges: Maryam for developing green belts

Collective Investment Schemes: SECP sets standardised performance benchmarks

PM makes body to review ‘allowances to govt servants’

Read more stories