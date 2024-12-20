AGL 37.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.4%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-12-20

Telenor signs MoU to implement smart metering at BTS sites across AJ&K

Recorder Report Published 20 Dec, 2024 02:43am

ISLAMABAD: Telenor Pakistan has signed Pakistan’s first-ever tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to implement smart metering at its Base Transceiver Station (BTS) sites across Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K).

The initiative aims to empower societies by leveraging smart metering technology to enhance energy efficiency and ensure consumption accuracy.

The tripartite MoU brings together Telenor Pakistan, government of AJ&K and SBEEC to pilot a smart metering solution enabling both consumers and the power distribution company to monitor electricity consumption in real time. The solution will help ensure precise billing, minimize energy wastage by monitoring usage patterns and support data-driven decision-making to optimize resource utilization. The initiative also aligns with Telenor Pakistan’s larger vision of promoting digital solutions for socio-economic development.

The tripartite MoU was signed at Telenor Pakistan’s Campus 345 in Islamabad and was attended by Awais Vohra, Chief Technical Officer, Telenor Pakistan; Irshad Ahmed Qureshi, Secretary, Electricity Department, Government of AJ&K; Zaffar Sami, Executive Director SBEEC, along with senior officials of the respective organisations.

Speaking on the occasion, Awais Vohra, chief technical officer, Telenor Pakistan, said, “This pilot project, the first-ever collaboration with any DISCO, marks a significant step in the digital transformation of the energy sector. We thank the AJK government for its pragmatic and forward-looking approach in adopting new technologies. This initiative ensures real time consumption data monitoring, drives digitalization, and addresses system deficiencies to reduce losses impacting consumers. It highlights the importance of public-private collaboration in advancing digital solutions.”

Irshad Ahmed Qureshi, secretary, Electricity Department, Government of AJ&K stated, “We are delighted to partner with Telenor Pakistan and SBEEC on this pioneering initiative. Smart metering represents a transformative approach to energy efficiency and this collaboration is a testament to our shared vision of leveraging technology for the socio-economic upliftment of the region. We look forward to the successful implementation of this pilot project and its potential for scaling.”

The pilot project is expected to serve as a model for scaling similar initiatives across Pakistan. Telenor Pakistan has consistently been at the forefront of technological innovation, driving impactful projects that benefit communities and contribute to the country’s progress. This MoU is yet another milestone in Telenor’s journey to empower societies and lead the way in digital transformation.

Telenor signs MoU Base Transceiver Station

