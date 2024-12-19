PRAL restructuring plan endorsed: ECC approves Rs10bn for urea subsidy dues

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Wednesday took several decisions including approval of restructuring of plan for PRAL (Pakistan Revenue Automation Limited) and Rs10 billion to the Commerce Ministry for immediate settlement of outstanding dues related to imported urea subsidies.

Finance and Revenue Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb chaired the ECC meeting, here.

The ECC reviewed a summary submitted by the Ministry of Commerce regarding the sharing of subsidy on imported urea on a 50:50 basis. It approved the release of Rs10 billion to the ministry for immediate settlement of outstanding dues related to imported urea subsidies.

PRAL’s restructuring plan submitted to ECC

The decision aims to alleviate the financial burden and ensure the smooth and timely availability of urea to meet agricultural needs. The ECC further directed the provinces to fulfill their share of subsidy payments, emphasizing equitable cost-sharing among all stakeholders.

The ECC considered a summary from the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training seeking approval for the provision of a Rs1 billion government guarantee to launch the Pakistan Skills Impact Bond (PSIB), with NAVTTC as the issuer of the bond. The committee advised the ministry to develop a comprehensive plan and resubmit the summary for consideration.

The ECC approved a summary submitted by the Ministry of Housing and Works for the provision of a technical supplementary grant (TSG) amounting to Rs1.884 billion. The grant will facilitate necessary expenditures and address the financial requirements of ongoing projects under the ministry.

The ECC approved a proposal regarding the establishment of the Siah Dik Copper Project in District Chagai, Balochistan, submitted by the Ministry of Industries and Production. It approved the declaration of Private Export Processing Zone (Saindak EPZ), under Section 9A read with Section (k) of the Ordinance. The decision aims to facilitate the development and export potential of the mineral sector in the region.

The ECC approved a budget allocation of Rs536.1 million for the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting as a TSG under Demand No 66 during FY 2024-25 from Cost Center IB5501 (Publicity and Advertising, I&B Division) under Demand No 45: Grants, Subsidies, and Miscellaneous Expenditure.

The ECC approved a TSG amounting to Rs2,022,857,991 (approximately USD 7,276,468) for the Digital Economy Enhancement Project (DEEP) NADRA, as surrendered by the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom for the year 2024-25 in favour of the Ministry of Interior.

The ECC reiterated its previous decision regarding a quota ratio local/imported wheat for the remaining months of the current fiscal year at subsidised rates.

The ECC approved a proposal from the Ministry of Law and Justice to transfer funds amounting to Rs21,250,000 to the Islamabad High Court, Islamabad, through a TSG for the repair and maintenance works of the buildings of the Islamabad High Court.

The ECC approved a TSG of Rs1,086 billion to pay outstanding claims of ZTBL under the Prime Minister’s Fiscal Package for Agriculture in the wake of Covid-19.

The ECC approved the restructuring plan for PRAL. It also decided on a revised financial flow and budgeting mechanism, including the opening of selected cost centres and the diversion of current year funding in consultation with the secretary finance. The provision of Rs3.7 billion as a TSG for the current financial year 2024-25 was approved.

The ECC approved a TSG of Rs523.078 million for the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) for its development needs.

The ECC considered the summary regarding the security package documents for the 7.07 MW Riali-II Hydro Power Project under the Power Generation Policy 2015. It approved the GOPIA (along with the GOP Guarantee) and the draft EPA for the Riali-II Hydro Power Project. It also approved AJ&KIA and WUA, with the contractual and payment obligations of AJ&K being backstopped and guaranteed by the GOP.

The Boards of PPIB, CPPA-G, and GOAJ&K were authorised to make necessary project-specific amendments to the draft security package documents to ensure compliance with NEPRA’s Tariff Determination.

The ECC directed to monitor timely financial close. The ECC approved a TSG amounting to Rs14 billion from the Prime Minister’s National Programme for Solarization of Agricultural Tubewells in Pakistan. The grant will be transferred under the development expenditure of the National Food Security and Research Division to the Power Division for onward payment, supporting energy efficiency in the agriculture sector.

The ECC approved the Finance Division’s proposal for the arrangement of rupee cover amounting to Rs10 billion. This includes adjustments from the current side budgetary allocation for the current fiscal year, with USD 105.5 million allocated for the Water Infrastructure Project (WIF) funded by ADB and USD 137 million for the Flood Impact Infrastructure Project (FIIP) funded by the World Bank.

The ECC approved the inclusion of Tier 4 in the Cabinet-approved portfolio of the Prime Minister’s Youth Business and Agriculture Loan Scheme (PMYBALS). Under Tier 4, all loans will be term loans only, with an end-user rate of 0 per cent on a first-loss basis on the disbursed portfolio. The scheme has a budgetary allocation of Rs8.6 billion for the current fiscal year.

The ECC approved the creation of a Pension Fund through a Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC) regulated by the SECP. Rs30 million was authorised as seed money for the NBFC, with Rs1 million approved to meet incorporation expenses. Three first directors were appointed of the company and a temporary chief executive officer (CEO) until a permanent CEO is appointed.

