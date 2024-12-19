NLC completes 97pc work on ITTMS

ISLAMABAD: The National Logistics Corporation (NLC) has completed 97 per cent of work on the state-of-the-art Integrated Transit Trade Management System (ITTMS) at Torkham and Chaman border crossings.

According to NLC officials, these modern border terminals are set to be inaugurated in February 2025, marking a significant milestone in Pakistan’s transit trade capabilities and cross-border commerce efficiency.

Constructed under the supervision of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) with financial assistance from the Asian Development Bank (ADB), these terminals will transform Pakistan’s two most prominent border crossings into international-standard trade hubs. Equipped with world-class facilities, the terminals will enhance trade volume with Afghanistan, Central Asian States, and other regional countries, fostering socioeconomic development.

The new border terminals are designed to handle up to 2,400 import and export trucks daily— five times the current capacity— and provide parking for 400 trucks and 100 light vehicles. The projects faced multiple challenges during construction, but NLC remained steadfast, ensuring timely progress on these projects of national importance.

These terminals feature advanced computer systems and modern facilities, including administration centres for customs, FIA, ANF, border rangers, and quarantine departments. They also house business centres for banks, clearing agents, and internet-related services. For travellers, immigration offices and dedicated facilities for FIA and other security agencies have been constructed.

To ensure robust security, the terminals are equipped with cutting-edge X-ray gantry scanners, under-vehicle scanners, and explosive and drug detection equipment. Additional installations include weighbridges, bio-data collection systems, and scanners for baggage.

Once operational, these terminals are expected to significantly boost Pakistan’s role in regional trade while providing immense benefits to exporters, importers, the industrial sector, and local tribal communities. This modern infrastructure will not only streamline the movement of goods but also strengthen regional connectivity, positioning Pakistan as a key player in regional commerce.

