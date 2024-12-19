No consensus yet on Digital Nation Pakistan Bill

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication on Wednesday again failed in developing consensus on the government-backed Digital Nation Pakistan Bill, 2024, observing that consultations with all the stakeholders including provinces were needed on the proposed legislation.

The committee met with Aminul Haque in the chair for second consecutive day to ponder upon the agenda of “Digital Nation Pakistan Bill 2024”.

The chairman of the Committee stated that all members wanted sufficient time to discuss the bill. He invited members to share their thoughts or concerns regarding the bill.

Some committee members criticised the government for lack of a clear roadmap for the bill. The discussions were not providing clarity and suggested that the ministry should present a proper plan to the committee, they added.

Some parliamentarians suggested involving experts and taking more time for discussions and highlighted the need for transparency and consultation with stakeholders.

Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Minister of State for IT briefed the committee on the proposed bill, emphasising that it was drafted by her and not copied from elsewhere. She stressed the importance of digitalisation for Pakistan, and highlighted that technology does not wait, and delays send a message of global non-

seriousness.

She explained that the bill empowers citizens by enabling them to use services like ID cards, passports, and business registration digitally. She also mentioned that the bill was developed in consultation with international and local experts.

Another committee member Arbab Alam criticised the sudden introduction of the bill, stating that the committee was not informed earlier. Some parliamentarians expressed concerns about the lack of private members in the proposed commission.

Romina Khurshid Alam supported the bill, calling it a necessity of the time, and urged the committee to pass the bill while allowing for further additions and improvements.

Parliamentarians questioned whether the federal government could legislate on IT, as it is a provincial subject, and stressed the need for consultation with all the stakeholders.

The Digital Nation Pakistan Bill was deferred for further consultation.

The chairman invited committee members to submit their suggestions on the bill.

