AGL 38.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.21%)
AIRLINK 203.02 Decreased By ▼ -4.75 (-2.29%)
BOP 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.09%)
CNERGY 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-7.63%)
DCL 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.1%)
DFML 40.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.72%)
DGKC 98.08 Decreased By ▼ -5.38 (-5.2%)
FCCL 34.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.82%)
FFBL 86.43 Decreased By ▼ -5.16 (-5.63%)
FFL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.79%)
HUBC 131.57 Decreased By ▼ -7.86 (-5.64%)
HUMNL 14.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
KEL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-6.03%)
KOSM 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-7.51%)
MLCF 45.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-3.57%)
NBP 66.38 Decreased By ▼ -7.38 (-10.01%)
OGDC 220.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-0.85%)
PAEL 38.48 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.97%)
PIBTL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.88%)
PPL 197.88 Decreased By ▼ -7.97 (-3.87%)
PRL 39.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.06%)
PTC 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-4.32%)
SEARL 103.05 Decreased By ▼ -7.19 (-6.52%)
TELE 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.28%)
TOMCL 36.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-4.71%)
TPLP 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
TREET 25.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-5.03%)
TRG 58.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-4.13%)
UNITY 33.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.38%)
WTL 1.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-9.04%)
BR100 11,890 Decreased By -408.8 (-3.32%)
BR30 37,357 Decreased By -1520.9 (-3.91%)
KSE100 111,070 Decreased By -3790.4 (-3.3%)
KSE30 34,909 Decreased By -1287 (-3.56%)
Dec 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China says wants ‘comprehensive solution’ to India border dispute

AFP Published 18 Dec, 2024 09:52pm

BEIJING: China held rare high-level talks with India on Wednesday at which it stressed the need to “maintain the peace” and seek a “comprehensive solution” to their border disputes.

The meeting between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval in Beijing comes amid easing tensions between the giant neighbours.

It is the first such meeting since December 2019 and comes after New Delhi announced an agreement with Beijing in October on patrols in disputed areas.

They had been at a standstill since a deadly clash between soldiers from the two countries in 2020 on the border between Tibet and the Indian region of Ladakh, which left at least 20 dead on the Indian side and four among the Chinese.

Wang and Doval held “substantive discussions”, the Chinese foreign ministry said, citing several “points of consensus”.

China, India to hold high-level talks over contested border

“The two sides agreed to continue to take measures to maintain peace and tranquility in the border areas and promote the sound and steady development of bilateral relations,” it said.

China and India “will continue to seek a comprehensive solution to the boundary question that is fair, reasonable and acceptable to both sides and take positive measures to promote the process,” according to Beijing.

The two officials met within the framework of a bilateral discussion mechanism created in 2003, that of “special representatives” for border issues.

Beijing and New Delhi agreed Wednesday to hold another meeting in India in 2025, the ministry said.

The October deal was announced by India shortly before a rare formal meeting – the first in five years – between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of a BRICS summit.

The two Asian giants share a 3,500-kilometre (2,200-mile) border that remains a potential source of tensions, with sporadic clashes.

Beijing and New Delhi regularly accuse each other of trying to seize territory along their unofficial high-altitude demarcation line.

India Wang Yi Ajit Doval China India border border dispute

Comments

200 characters

China says wants ‘comprehensive solution’ to India border dispute

PM Shehbaz orders action to combat human trafficking in wake of Greek boat tragedy

Aurangzeb optimistic about economic trajectory amid positive indicators

11 terrorists killed in separate Khyber Pakhtunkhwa operations: ISPR

Selling pressure persists as KSE-100 plunges record 3,790 points on profit-taking

PM Shehbaz leaves for Egypt for ‘Developing Eight’ countries summit

Internet disruption: IT minister says national security top priority of government

Rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

NA speaker says office open 24 hours, ‘ready to play role in govt, PTI talks’

Pakistan’s power generation increases in November as cost inches up

Read more stories