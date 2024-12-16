AGL 39.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.96%)
AIRLINK 189.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.05%)
BOP 9.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.26%)
CNERGY 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.57%)
DCL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DFML 41.68 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.9%)
DGKC 109.82 Increased By ▲ 3.83 (3.61%)
FCCL 38.16 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.17%)
FFBL 96.26 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (3.05%)
FFL 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.73%)
HUBC 128.83 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (5.34%)
HUMNL 14.52 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.47%)
KEL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.06%)
KOSM 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.6%)
MLCF 49.98 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.46%)
NBP 72.43 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.17%)
OGDC 233.29 Increased By ▲ 10.34 (4.64%)
PAEL 35.12 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (4.46%)
PIBTL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.21%)
PPL 211.40 Increased By ▲ 9.95 (4.94%)
PRL 36.52 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (8.05%)
PTC 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.07%)
SEARL 114.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-1.77%)
TELE 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.28%)
TOMCL 38.60 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (5.44%)
TPLP 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (7.03%)
TREET 25.98 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (6.08%)
TRG 62.00 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.04%)
UNITY 35.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.36%)
WTL 1.92 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (7.26%)
BR100 12,347 Increased By 197.4 (1.62%)
BR30 39,100 Increased By 1007.3 (2.64%)
KSE100 116,169 Increased By 1867.6 (1.63%)
KSE30 36,659 Increased By 853.4 (2.38%)
Dec 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China, India to hold high-level talks over contested border

AFP Published December 16, 2024

BEIJING: China on Monday announced it would hold high-level talks later this week with India on their border disputes – the first such discussions in five years, signalling a possible thaw in frosty ties.

Relations had been tense since a deadly military encounter in 2020 on the border between Tibet and India’s Ladakh region, which left at least 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers dead.

In October, New Delhi said it had reached an agreement with Beijing on patrols in disputed areas along their common border.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will meet with Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Wednesday in Beijing on the “China-India boundary question,” foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian said in a statement.

India, China pull back troops from last two sites in Himalayan face-off

The talks will be held in the framework of a negotiations mechanism created in 2003 to handle the thorny issue.

The last such meeting took place in December 2019, according to Indian media.

The October agreement was reached shortly before a rare formal meeting – also the first in five years – between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the sidelines of a BRICS summit in Russia.

China and India, the world’s two most populous nations, are intense rivals and have accused each other of trying to seize territory along their unofficial divide, known as the Line of Actual Control.

The shared 3,500-kilometre (2,200-mile) frontier has been a perennial source of tension between the nuclear-armed neighbours.

Wang Yi BRICS Lin Jian Chinese soldiers

Comments

200 characters

China, India to hold high-level talks over contested border

Digital Nation Pakistan Bill tabled in National Assembly

Fifth successive cut: SBP reduces key policy rate by 200bps, takes it to 13%

How the key interest rate has moved since July 2022

‘Interest rate still too high’: business community reacts to SBP’s cut of 200bps

Germany’s Scholz loses confidence vote, triggering early elections

Historic high: KSE-100 settles above 116,000 on rate cut anticipation

Rupee records marginal decline against US dollar

PM Shehbaz to visit Egypt for ‘Developing Eight’ countries summit: FO

Canada deputy PM quits over rift with Trudeau on Trump tariffs

OGDCL revives heavy oil well in Punjab, enhances production capacity

Read more stories