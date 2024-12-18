AGL 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.16%)
AIRLINK 212.00 Increased By ▲ 4.23 (2.04%)
BOP 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-6.36%)
DCL 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.8%)
DFML 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.8%)
DGKC 99.38 Decreased By ▼ -4.08 (-3.94%)
FCCL 35.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.61%)
FFBL 87.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.59 (-5.01%)
FFL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.77%)
HUBC 135.20 Decreased By ▼ -4.23 (-3.03%)
HUMNL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
KEL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.69%)
KOSM 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-7.25%)
MLCF 46.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-2.28%)
NBP 66.38 Decreased By ▼ -7.38 (-10.01%)
OGDC 222.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.09%)
PAEL 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.29%)
PIBTL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.99%)
PPL 200.45 Decreased By ▼ -5.40 (-2.62%)
PRL 40.49 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.61%)
PTC 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.7%)
SEARL 104.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.74 (-5.21%)
TELE 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
TOMCL 37.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.33%)
TPLP 13.98 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.53%)
TREET 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.27%)
TRG 59.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-2.53%)
UNITY 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1%)
WTL 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-6.91%)
BR100 12,039 Decreased By -259.9 (-2.11%)
BR30 37,793 Decreased By -1084 (-2.79%)
KSE100 112,475 Decreased By -2385.9 (-2.08%)
KSE30 35,384 Decreased By -811.7 (-2.24%)
Qatar raises Feb al-Shaheen oil term price, sources say

Reuters Published 18 Dec, 2024 01:31pm

SINGAPORE: QatarEnergy has raised the term price for al-Shaheen crude oil loading in February, setting it at a premium of $1.05 per barrel above Dubai quotes, according to trade sources on Wednesday.

The term price has increased by $0.32 per barrel, compared with the premium of $0.73 per barrel set for January-loading cargoes.

Qatar sold two al-Shaheen cargoes to Glencore, one cargo to Totsa at a premium of $0.9-1.05 a barrel above Dubai prices, the sources said.

QatarEnergy signs long-term LNG deal with Shell for delivery to China

Qatar has also awarded a Qatar Marine crude cargo at a premium of $0.3 a barrel above Dubai prices and a Qatar Land crude cargo at a premium of $0.1 a barrel above Dubai prices to PTT, according to the sources.

All the cargoes are 500,000 barrels each.

