Qatar raises Feb al-Shaheen oil term price, sources say

SINGAPORE: QatarEnergy has raised the term price for al-Shaheen crude oil loading in February, setting it at a premium of $1.05 per barrel above Dubai quotes, according to trade sources on Wednesday.

The term price has increased by $0.32 per barrel, compared with the premium of $0.73 per barrel set for January-loading cargoes.

Qatar sold two al-Shaheen cargoes to Glencore, one cargo to Totsa at a premium of $0.9-1.05 a barrel above Dubai prices, the sources said.

Qatar has also awarded a Qatar Marine crude cargo at a premium of $0.3 a barrel above Dubai prices and a Qatar Land crude cargo at a premium of $0.1 a barrel above Dubai prices to PTT, according to the sources.

All the cargoes are 500,000 barrels each.