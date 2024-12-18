AGL 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
AIRLINK 212.00 Increased By ▲ 4.23 (2.04%)
BOP 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.59%)
CNERGY 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.53%)
DCL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
DFML 40.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.29%)
DGKC 103.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.44%)
FCCL 36.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.96%)
FFBL 91.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.1%)
FFL 14.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.81%)
HUBC 137.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-1.42%)
HUMNL 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
KEL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.18%)
KOSM 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-8.65%)
MLCF 47.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.15%)
NBP 66.85 Decreased By ▼ -6.91 (-9.37%)
OGDC 223.07 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.18%)
PAEL 38.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
PIBTL 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.73%)
PPL 204.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-0.85%)
PRL 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.13%)
PTC 26.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 107.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.04%)
TELE 9.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 38.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.47%)
TPLP 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
TREET 26.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.25%)
TRG 60.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.88%)
UNITY 33.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.14%)
WTL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.32%)
BR100 12,254 Decreased By -44.6 (-0.36%)
BR30 38,561 Decreased By -316.8 (-0.81%)
KSE100 113,776 Decreased By -1084.7 (-0.94%)
KSE30 35,857 Decreased By -339.4 (-0.94%)
Dec 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia shares muted as healthcare gains offset energy, gold losses; Fed on tap

Reuters Published 18 Dec, 2024 11:07am

Australian shares were rangebound on Wednesday, as gains in health stocks offset losses in energy and gold stocks, while investor appetite remained stunted ahead of the outcome of the Federal Reserve’s two-day monetary policy meeting.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose about 0.1% to 8,320.5 points by 1147 GMT.

The benchmark rose 0.8% on Tuesday.

The Federal Reserve is anticipated to cut rates by 25 basis points at its two-day interest rate meeting from December 17-18, with the announcement expected on Dec. 19.

Markets will be closely watching the outcome for any cues on future easing.

In Australia, the local central bank held interest rates steady at 4.35%, in its last meeting of the year earlier this month, with the minutes of the meeting slated for release next week.

On the Sydney bourse, gold stocks fell around 0.2% as bullion prices slipped due to a stronger dollar.

Energy stocks added to the fall, dropping 0.3% as oil prices struggled on demand worries following the release of negative economic news from Germany and China.

Sector giant Santos fell 0.7%.

Banks help Australia shares rebound; miners and energy lag

Healthcare stocks, on the other hand, rose 0.4, with one of the country’s priciest stocks CSL advancing over 1%, both hitting their highest level since Dec. 10.

Among individual stocks, Australian money manager Insignia Financial fell as much as 2.8% to log its biggest intraday fall since Dec. 6, after it rejected Bain Capital’s A$2.67 billion ($1.69 billion) takeover bid, saying the offer does not provide fair value to its shareholders.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% to 12,897.9 points.

Australian shares

Comments

200 characters

Australia shares muted as healthcare gains offset energy, gold losses; Fed on tap

Stock rebound as KSE-100 crosses 116,000 amid economic optimism

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Azma describes CM’s China visit as ‘turning point for Punjab’

Aleema says IK may ask expats to halt remittances

Cabinet gives the go-ahead to ‘Singapore Convention’

Sugar stock monitoring body notified

Target set for attaining 50/100 Mbps broadband speed

Curial agenda on table as ECC meets tomorrow

Tax rates can be reduced if revenue generated effectively: FBR chief

Ogra recommends significant hike in gas prices

Read more stories